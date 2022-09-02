Submit Release
Wyoming Army National Guard unit is hosting a food drive in Cheyenne

Wyoming Army National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 115th Field Artillery Brigade, is hosting a food drive for Element Food Pantry in Cheyenne. Donations are being accepted until Sept. 18 and collected at the 115th armory at 5500 Bishop Blvd.

At 8 a.m. on Sept. 18, the 115th will collect all donations and march them to Element Food Pantry at 600 E. Carlson St. Please come out and support the Wyoming Guard and watch as the unit marches to the food pantry.

 

“Events like this allow the Wyoming Guard to engage with the community and provide a much-needed service to the residents of Cheyenne,” says Capt. Jeff Gradowski, commander of the 115th.

 

