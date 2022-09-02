Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Cecil County

September 2, 2022

(ELKTON, MD) – Troopers arrested a Cecil County man Friday morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigation developed evidence of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Casey J. Allen, 32, of Elkton, Maryland. Allen is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography. He was transported to the Cecil County Detention Center, where he is awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Beginning in July 2022, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online. This morning, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Maryland Natural Resources Police, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. Allen was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues …

Casey J. Allen

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov