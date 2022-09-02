St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4006759
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/20/2022 @ approximately 1636 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville School – 148 Peacham Road, Danville
VIOLATION: Theft
VICTIM: Sandra Sherburne (and family)
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified by Danville School administrators of a theft of a bicycle that occurred on school grounds located at 148 Peacham Road, Danville. Investigation revealed the stolen bicycle was a red, American Eagle, recumbent bicycle with a large white star located on the back right portion of the seat. Pictures of the bicycle and suspect are attached to this email. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident or whereabouts of the bicycle is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819