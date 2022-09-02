Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4006759

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/20/2022 @ approximately 1636 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville School – 148 Peacham Road, Danville

VIOLATION: Theft

 

VICTIM: Sandra Sherburne (and family)

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified by Danville School administrators of a theft of a bicycle that occurred on school grounds located at 148 Peacham Road, Danville. Investigation revealed the stolen bicycle was a red, American Eagle, recumbent bicycle with a large white star located on the back right portion of the seat. Pictures of the bicycle and suspect are attached to this email. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident or whereabouts of the bicycle is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

