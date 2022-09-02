St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4006759

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/20/2022 @ approximately 1636 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville School – 148 Peacham Road, Danville

VIOLATION: Theft

VICTIM: Sandra Sherburne (and family)

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified by Danville School administrators of a theft of a bicycle that occurred on school grounds located at 148 Peacham Road, Danville. Investigation revealed the stolen bicycle was a red, American Eagle, recumbent bicycle with a large white star located on the back right portion of the seat. Pictures of the bicycle and suspect are attached to this email. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident or whereabouts of the bicycle is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819