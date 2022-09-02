Modified District Government Services for Labor Day

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 5, 2022, the District Government will observe Labor Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Test Yourself DC drop-boxes are open for residents to drop off samples between 10 am – 8 pm.



The MPX Vaccination Clinic at 1900 I St NW will be open from 12 pm – 8 pm for residents with confirmed appointments at this location only.



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. Currently, all low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, September 5. Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 from 8 am – 12 am or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) will offer walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm on Monday, September 5. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue on Monday, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Monday, September 5.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Spray parks will be open on Monday, September 5. DPR outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.



The following outdoor pools will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, September 5: Banneker Pool, Hearst Pool, Upshur Pool, Langdon Park Pool, Ridge Road Pool, Rosedale Pool, and Oxon Run Pool. All other outdoor pools have closed for the summer season.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, September 3 and Monday, September 5. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.



Walk-up COVID-19 testing, Rapid Antigen test kit pick-up locations, and Test Yourself PCR kit pick-up locations will be closed Monday, September 5. Sites will reopen on Tuesday, September 6 as scheduled. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing for locations and hours of operation.



The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Monday, September 5. For general COVID-19 related questions or to book a vaccine appointment for homebound residents, call 1-855-363 0333 when the Call Center reopens on Tuesday, September 6.



All COVID Centers will be closed on Monday, September 5. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/covidcenters for locations and hours of operation.



The MPX Vaccination Clinics at 7530 Georgia Ave NW and 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE will be closed on Monday, September 5. Sites will reopen on Tuesday, September 6 as scheduled.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, September 5. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Monday, September 5.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, September 5.



DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, September 5. Virtual programs will be available. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



All DPR recreation centers and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, September 5.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, September 5.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, September 5.



The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Monday, September 5.



MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash and recycling collection on Monday, September 5. Trash and recycling collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash and recycling collections on Monday, September 5 will be serviced on Tuesday, September 6.



The Benning Road Transfer Station will open as regularly scheduled Wednesday through Friday for residential drop-off and Saturday for household hazardous waste.



CONSTRUCTION

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, September 6, during permitted work hours.



The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Sunday, September 4 as is customary, nor on Monday, September 5 without a companion Afterhours Permit in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or after hours by calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



LANE RESTRICTIONS



DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Labor Day.



PARKING ENFORCEMENT



All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, September 5 with the exception of Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, September 6.



DC Circulator and DC Streetcar will operate regular service on all routes.

