Atlanta Nonprofit Caring For Others Kicking Off the Holiday Season Tomorrow with Christmas in September Toy Distribution

Families in need will receive toys, food, household supplies, and clothing

The more joy we can bring into the community, the better the world will be. I am so excited to see the children’s faces as we kick off the season of giving.”
— Eslene Richmond-Shockley, CEO
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Claus is coming to town to visit Caring For Others, a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, to get an early start on the season of giving. “Christmas in September,” in partnership with Toys for Tots and Good360, will be held at Caring For Others headquarters at 3537 Browns Mill Road, SE, in Atlanta tomorrow, Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. This distribution allows those suffering in poverty the opportunity to celebrate with loved ones and bring joy to children. The distribution will be first come, first served and while supplies last.

“The holiday season can bring a lot of stress to families who want to provide their children with the best possible life,” Caring For Others, Inc. Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said. “Christmas in September will help hundreds of families enter into this season of celebration with one less thing to stress about and can focus on sharing love.”

Individuals wishing to volunteer at the distribution can sign up at https://caring4others.org/join-us/. This is a great opportunity for community members to be a part of providing thousands of toys, food, and other necessities as we enter the holiday season to spread cheer as far and wide as possible. Caring For Others will also be accepting cases of water at the distribution to send to Jackson, Mississippi while they suffer from a water crisis.

“These are troubling economic times, and people are suffering,” said Richmond-Shockley. “The more joy we can bring into the community, the better the world will be. I am so excited to see the children’s faces as we kick off the season of giving.”

To help further the mission and make a tax-deductible donation to Caring For Others, visit https://caring4others.org/donate/.

