WELLS OF LIFE NAMES AIDAN JORDAN TO SPEARHEAD WELLS OF LIFE IRELAND, SUPPORT ONGOING GLOBAL EFFORT TO HELP UGANDAN POOR
I look forward to working with the Wells of Life team in the US and Ireland to achieve life-saving goals for one million people in Uganda.”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 2, 2022 – Wells of Life, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe access to clean water for the people of Uganda, has named Aidan Jordan to serve as Director of Operations for Wells of Life Ireland, it was announced.
— Aidan Jordan, Director of Operations, Wells of Life Ireland
Wells of Life Ireland is a registered Irish charity since 2018. It is semi-independent but is affiliated with Wells of Life US, which is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.
Founded in 2009, the award-winning Wells of Life (WOL) has drilled 717 wells and restored 236 wells in rural Uganda, changing lives in immeasurable ways in the process. Each well costs approximately $8,000 and supports 1,000 villagers in need of safe, clean drinking water.
According to Wells of Life President Peter Callaghan, Jordan’s responsibilities include getting media exposure for WOL’s mission and fundraising in Ireland, as well as building community support for memorial wells for families, schools, and parishes in Ireland.
Mr. Jordan, a retired secondary schoolteacher who has spearheaded humanitarian trips to Uganda and India, will use a variety of campaigns used to encourage donations from individuals, schools, and businesses in Ireland, Callaghan said.
Mr. Jordan, who founded Wells of Life’s Irish affiliate in 2018, took on a full-time role effective August 1st.
Aidan Jordan will work closely with the Wells of Life Ireland’s Board of Trustees and Wells of Life USA to help achieve its ambitious goal of providing one million people in Uganda with safe access to clean water by the end of 2022.
One recent fundraising event organized by Jordan was Pat Rooney's Croagh Patrick Climb, which involved climbing one of Ireland’s most picturesque mountains with 15 liters of water on his back to symbolize the daily quest of rural Ugandans to collect water. The August 21st fundraiser raised media attention and garnered local support.
Aidan Jordan’s efforts will dovetail on Wells of Life’s signature annual events, the Run4Water in June, and the Legacy Circle Gala in November. Already this year, the Run4Water raised $214,000 to support 53 water wells.
Last year, the Wells of Life Legacy Circle Gala, held on November 4, 2021, at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, raised an astonishing $1.8M. Wells of Life recently received two top awards by the prominent ORANGE COUNTY BUSINESS JOURNAL in their annual Charity Event Guide and received the highest rank – platinum -- designed by GuideStar, a charity assessment organization that provides insights into a nonprofit’s financial stability, adherence to best practices, and results reporting.
Aidan Jordan is the brother of Wells of Life founder and CEO Nick Jordan. The brothers are originally from County Wexford, Ireland. Nick Jordan now lives in the United States, and Aidan Jordan currently resides in Navan, County Meath, Ireland.
Said Aidan Jordan in a recent media interview: “We lost our sister Joan in 2000. She was a nurse and there was a fundraiser in her memory and a school built in Uganda. Nick, who lives in the US, went out to Uganda to visit the school and realised the difficulties the people had in accessing clean water, When he went home, he started the charity."
Together, the Jordan brothers represent the close cultural and historic ties between the US and Ireland, uniting the two countries in the quest to help those in need in Africa.
One of Wells of Life’s traditions is the naming of water wells after influential figures such as Pope Francis, evangelist Billy Graham, country star Randy Travis and his wife Mary, actor Robin Williams, sports celebrity Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, and the "9/11 Anthony Kearns Memorial Well," which received funding through the efforts of world famous Irish tenor Anthony Kearns. Kearns and the Jordan brothers hail from the same village in County Wexford, Ireland.
Another Wells of Life water well was dedicated to the life of the legendary Irish peacemaker and Nobel prize recipient John Hume, who passed away on August 3, 2020. "By recognizing the great humanitarian John Hume with a namesake water well on the eve of 9/11, Wells of Life shined a light on what can be achieved in the interest of world peace,” said Nick Jordan.
Hume’s life represents the extraordinary contributions of the Irish on the global stage, he said. “Together with Irish and American politicians, Hume was able to secure a historic peace in Northern Ireland.”
He noted that the John Hume peace memorial well received the support of former Taoiseach of Ireland Enda Kenny (2011-2017), U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney, Daniel Mulhall, Ireland's Ambassador to the United States, U.S. Congressman Richard Neal (D-MA), co-chair of the Friends of Ireland Caucus, and former Boston Mayor Martin Walsh (now U.S. Secretary of Labor).
“The recent US-Irish global partnership to develop and distribute the COVID-19 vaccines is another example of the great things that can be accomplished when we work together. In addition to our ongoing efforts, one of our long-term goals is to tap into corporate partnerships on both sides of the Atlantic to support the Wells of Life mission,” said Nick Jordan.
Aidan Jordan agreed: “I look forward to working with the Wells of Life team in the US and Ireland to achieve life-saving goals for one million people in Uganda. By funding life-giving water wells in Ugandan communities, we not only improve the health and lives of those in need, but we help support a sustainable global community.”
Since the first well was drilled in 2010, Wells of Life has been providing water to rural Ugandan communities. Today, Wells of Life has funded over 717 new wells, as well as restored 236 older wells to new condition.
For more information, contact: info@wellsoflife.org or 855-935-5763
Nick Jordan
Wells of Life
855-935-5763
