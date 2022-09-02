Submit Release
Maryland State Police IMPACT for September 2022

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The September 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

  • Seminar Offers Teens Up-Close Look Into Law Enforcement Careers;
  • Gov. Hogan Announces New Lower Shore Coalition For MD Criminal Intelligence Network;
  • Maryland State Police Continues Recruitment For Emergency Dispatchers;
  • Maryland State Police Joins Communities In Celebration Of National Night Out;
  • MSP Superintendent Presents Retired Trooper New Badge At Impromptu Ceremony;
  • PHOTOS: Gov. Larry Hogan Meets With 155th Trooper Candidate Class;
  • MSP Making A Difference In The Community

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT September 2022

Maryland State Police IMPACT for September 2022

