Maryland State Police IMPACT for September 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The September 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:
- Seminar Offers Teens Up-Close Look Into Law Enforcement Careers;
- Gov. Hogan Announces New Lower Shore Coalition For MD Criminal Intelligence Network;
- Maryland State Police Continues Recruitment For Emergency Dispatchers;
- Maryland State Police Joins Communities In Celebration Of National Night Out;
- MSP Superintendent Presents Retired Trooper New Badge At Impromptu Ceremony;
- PHOTOS: Gov. Larry Hogan Meets With 155th Trooper Candidate Class;
- MSP Making A Difference In The Community
To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT September 2022