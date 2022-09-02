Maryland State Police IMPACT for September 2022

September 2, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The September 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

Seminar Offers Teens Up-Close Look Into Law Enforcement Careers;

Gov. Hogan Announces New Lower Shore Coalition For MD Criminal Intelligence Network;

Maryland State Police Continues Recruitment For Emergency Dispatchers;

Maryland State Police Joins Communities In Celebration Of National Night Out;

MSP Superintendent Presents Retired Trooper New Badge At Impromptu Ceremony;

PHOTOS: Gov. Larry Hogan Meets With 155th Trooper Candidate Class;

MSP Making A Difference In The Community

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT September 2022