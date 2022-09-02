IndustrialPR.net To Review & Rate Trade Associations For The Manufacturing Sector

Get Your FREE Report On The Trade Association of Your Choice

IndustrialPR.net, an industry news portal founded in 2003, announced it's plans to review and rate trade associations serving manufacturers.

IndustrialPR.net is the only place to get Free confidential reports on the performance of nearly every trade association serving the manufacturing sector of the United States, locally and nationally” — Antonio Gongalves, IndustrialPR Auditor

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMCA, the parent company of IndustrialPR,net announced today it's new auditing program to inspect and oversee trade associations across the country. According to AMCA, audits will involve an inspection of the organization's leadership, management competency, customer service, as well as member benefits such as networking opportunities, participant involvement, and the cost-effectiveness of member dues.

IndustrialPR.net spokesperson Don LaBelle, co-founder of AMCA, said the audits will be the source for confidential reports provided to American manufacturers seeking to join a trade association serving their area, industry, or target market. LaBelle said his staff consists of highly trained lead auditors certified to AMCA quality standards with an average 18 years of quality management experience.

AMCA, the American alternative to foreign standards developed by ISO (International Organization of Standardrization), audits a wide range of organizations involved directly or indirectly with the manufacturing sector of the United States. According to IndustrialPR.net spokesperson John Petry, the news portal has partnered with a number of media outlets to further it's 'America First' mission.

About IndustrialPR.net

Founded in 2003, IndustrialPR.net (http://industrialpr.net) is a niche news portal that reviews, audits and rates U.S. trade associations serving the manufacturing community. The organization provides confidential reports for manufacturers across the country seeking independent performance ratings on trade associations serving their specific industry, location and/or target market. IndustrialPR.net is owned and operated by AMCA, a developer of American Quality Standards, an alternative to ISO's foreign standards.

AMCA, LLC

867 Boylston St., 5th Floor, Suite 207

Boston, MA 02116

843-989-0075

media@amcacert.com

