Syntrio Releases New Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Microlearning Series
The new Month In Diversity series is a modern monthly program that’s designed to celebrate our many differences
We’re excited about this offering, because it’s innovative and easy to roll out. Customer feedback has been quite positive because it addresses a need for impactful and engaging DE&I training options.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the availability of an innovative new series that strengthens Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives for organizations of all sizes and industries.
— Tammy Bryant, VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy, Syntrio
This release follows the recent announcements of Tammy Bryant joining Syntrio as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy, and two new elearning series, Introduction to Workplace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Speak Up / Listen Up.
The newly released Month In Diversity series is an artful collection of modern video snapshots that reinforce key DE&I concepts to strengthen DE&I strategies and programs. The series is designed to build awareness, reinforce training goals and underscore key DE&I messages and priorities with a highly aspirational tone.
Syntrio’s DE&I program includes more than 500 assets from communication tools to micro and foundational learning. A central theme of this program communicates organizational values and fosters commitment to inclusive, ethical and respectful business practices, and the curriculum recognizes DE&I as a tremendous source of strength when organizations leverage differences to their advantage.
Syntrio’s multi-library curriculum includes hundreds of assets that promote, support and strengthen a diverse and inclusive workplace. It is designed to enable all organizations along their journey, whether the focus is enlisting leadership in a new DE&I launch, relaunching an initiative or engaging a workforce through a broad-based training and communications program.
“We’re excited about this new offering, because it’s innovative and very easy to roll out,” said Tammy Bryant, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy, Syntrio. “Customer feedback has been quite positive because the offering addresses a common need for impactful and engaging DE&I training options.”
Syntrio offers diversity training courses and programs for leaders, managers and all employees that address a broad range of issues related to creating a respectful, high-performing work environment. Everyone can benefit from these aspirational elearning programs and research shows DE&I strategies can have a positive impact on organizational cultures and bottom-line performance when they are supported by leaders who are transparent with their workforce and marketplace.
