Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,084 in the last 365 days.

Get close to Missouri’s important pollinators at Powder Valley Nature Center’s Protecting our Pollinators event Sept. 17

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Nature’s pollinating insects have our backs every day.  Scientists estimate at one out of every three bites of food we eat is there thanks to pollinating insects and other animals.  Did you know approximately 35% of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce?  That also includes the peppers and tomatoes we grow in our own gardens, or the blackberries we might enjoy collecting in nature.  Without our pollinators, we would be starving. 

Since pollinators do so much for us, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites you to help them out too.  MDC’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is hosting the Protecting our Pollinators event, on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. It’s a special event to celebrate these silent, but essential heroes of the insect and animal world.  Some of Missouri’s most important pollinators include bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and moths.  The event is free and welcomes people of all ages and will include educational booths, presentations, and activities to help the whole family appreciate pollinators. 

The presentations during the event will take place in the nature center’s auditorium and will include the following topics:

  • Promoting Pollinator Health in Your Own Backyard, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Missouri’s Bumblebee Atlas, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Louis Urban Bee Research,12:30-1:30 p.m.

Visitors will get a chance to see a living honeybee hive and discover the secrets of their amazing world.   There will also be local honey tasting and honey for sale. Participants will learn about pollinators through fun, interactive games and hands-on by capturing insects with sweep nets.

Each family will receive a native plant and/or seed packet to take home to help attract pollinators to their own yards.

Guests can also visit with various pollinator friendly organizations at educational stations staffed by the Missouri Prairie Foundation, Wild Ones of Missouri, and Fat Cat Farm Honey.  There will also be a booth to help visitors learn about bee homes and bee baths they can make themselves. 

Find out how you can return the favors that pollinators do for us every day by learning how to protect and help them too.

Protecting our Pollinators is a free event, but online preregistration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qx.  Please complete registration for all who will attend.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP

You just read:

Get close to Missouri’s important pollinators at Powder Valley Nature Center’s Protecting our Pollinators event Sept. 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.