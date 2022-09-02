Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Cal OES Director Ghilarducci’s Upcoming Retirement

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the upcoming retirement of Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Director Ghilarducci has served in this role since 2012 and will retire at the end of the year.

“For more than a decade, Mark has expertly guided our state through some of the most complex and challenging disaster conditions in the nation – coordinating California’s emergency response to unprecedented wildfires, severe drought, earthquakes and cybersecurity threats, as well as our nation-leading efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Newsom.

“Mark’s tireless work to improve and modernize our emergency management, preparedness and recovery efforts has protected communities across California and better positioned the state to respond to a myriad of challenges now and into the future. On behalf of all Californians, I thank Mark for his tremendous leadership, perseverance and committed service. Our state is stronger and more resilient because of his efforts.”

