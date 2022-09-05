HappiTravel Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation
HappiTravel reinforces its commitment to customers and the company's focus for operating honestly and with integrity while promoting trust in the marketplace.
HappiTravel's obsessive focus on customer value is a perfect match with the ideals and standards upheld by the BBB.”MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HappiTravel, LLC is proud to announce that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has officially listed HappiTravel® as an Accredited Business. This development serves as a continuation of the company’s relentless focus on consumer value since 2019. With no cost to enroll, customers can access wholesale travel rates on 1,000’s of HappiTrips® vacations, savings of up to 60% or more through the HappiHotels™ booking engine, and rates up to 80% below retail through the HappiCondos™ vacation rental platform. HappiTravel® recognizes the link between happiness and travel, as cited by numerous third party HappiScience™ studies. Developed with customers as the priority, every aspect of HappiTravel® was intentionally designed to deliver “no-brainer” value that simply makes people happy. The company’s philosophy is a perfect match with the ideals and standards upheld by the BBB.
HappiTravel® applied to become a BBB Accredited Business because for more than 100 years, BBB has helped people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. More than 90 percent of consumers recognize the BBB logo. Displaying the BBB Dynamic Seal shows the community that HappiTravel® is a business that upholds ethical business standards.
In a market saturated with companies vying for customers, BBB Accreditation gives consumers confidence that they’re dealing with an ethical and vetted business. If a business has been accredited by the BBB, it means BBB has determined that the business meets accreditation standards, which include a commitment to make a good faith effort to resolve any consumer complaints. BBB accredited businesses pay a fee for accreditation review and monitoring for continued compliance and for support of BBB services to the public.
BBB Accreditation Standards represent standards for business accreditation by BBB. Businesses based in the United States and Canada that meet these standards and complete all application procedures will be accredited by BBB. The BBB Accreditation Standards are built on the BBB Standards for Trust, eight principles that summarize important elements of creating and maintaining trust in business.
Every four seconds, someone researches a business with BBB. HappiTravel® is in the process of adding the BBB accreditation seal to its websites and social media accounts. It's public profile has also been established on the BBB website and can be accessed by clicking the accreditation seal in order to view the company's letter grade, reviews, request a quote and other information. The new BBB App also lets iPhone and Android users view HappiTravel's reputation or call the company right from the app!
About Better Business Bureau
For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2016, people turned to BBB more than 167 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
About HappiTravel®
HappiTravel® provides access to premium HappiTrips® vacations, HappiHotels™ booking engine, and HappiCondos™ vacation rentals at wholesale rates because third party HappiScience™ studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think your shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit https://Happi.Travel.
