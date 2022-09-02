Maine DOE Update – September 2, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Are you interested in computer science professional development opportunities for your school? Maine’s 130th legislature, through a bill sponsored by Senator Pouliot, created a pilot grant program to provide funding for high-quality, teacher-developed or teacher-led professional development for PK-12 computer science pedagogy and content. | More

Please help the Maine Department of Education by providing this opportunity to students who would be great advocates for their peers in your region. Please note that we are especially interested in perspectives from students across a wide spectrum of diverse experiences, interests, cultures, and backgrounds. | More

The Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire is offering free training this fall (2022) focusing on Entry Level Job Safety Skills for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD). The training offered through Zoom is interactive, accessible, and collaborative. It is tailored to support all stakeholders who assist students in the transition to employment, including high school students with I/DD, as well as employers, Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors, Special Education Teachers, and Educational Technicians. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites educators to participate in a webinar focusing on how to get started with interdisciplinary instruction. The goal of this session is to give educators a sense of the planning process. Although not required, educators are encouraged to come with an idea in mind. | More

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight the role of school nutrition directors in school safety, security, emergency management, and preparedness activities, including emergency operations plan (EOP) development. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here

The Maine Office of the Attorney General is seeking a visionary leader with a passion and commitment for promoting equity in education to become the next Director of the Civil Rights Team Project (CRTP). | More

Due to many requests, the MOOSE application/design timeline has been shifted by a week. Applications are now due by midnight on Sunday, September 4th. Q&A sessions are now available on the Year 3 webpage for viewing at your convenience. See the updated announcement below and reach out to Project Manager Jenn Page (jennifer.page@maine.gov) with any additional questions. | More