Secretary Naig to Honor Cronin Farms with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Multi-generational Cherokee County family farm to be recognized on September 6

DES MOINES, Iowa (September 2, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Cronin Farms of Meriden on Tuesday, September 6, at 11:00 a.m.

Located near Meriden in Cherokee County, this multi-generational family farm is owned and operated by Tim and Angela Cronin, their son Andrew and daughter-in-law Valerie, and son Matthew. Originally owned by his uncle, Tim took over the farm in 1975. The family grows corn, soybeans, and hay and maintains a 200 head cattle feedlot. They do custom farming and farm management and operate a fleet of 15 trucks that are utilized for hauling feedstuff. From 1976 to 2002, the Cronins had a farrow to finish operation and Tim received recognition as a Master Pork Producer in 1989.

“Farm families like the Cronins are the backbone of so many small towns and cities around the state,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Because of their strong commitment to soil conservation and water quality, their high standard of animal care, and their active engagement with their community, I am pleased to present the Cronin Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

The farm has implemented an array of conservation practices including minimum tillage and have converted steeper crop ground to hay acres to help prevent erosion. They have installed and maintained terraces on their land and have planted many trees to act as windbreaks. Their extensive tree plantings helped earn them a windbreak award from the Cherokee County Soil and Water Conservation District. They utilize manure from swine and cattle as well as chicken litter for fertilizer.

In addition to their commitment to environmental stewardship, the Cronin family prioritizes high quality animal care for their cattle. They are Beef Quality Assurance certified, consult regularly with their herd veterinarian to ensure animal health, utilize Performance Beef software to maximize profitability, and work closely with a nutritionist to optimize efficiency.

Beyond the farm and trucking business, the family is very active in their community. They are involved in their church, the Cherokee County Farm Bureau, the county cattlemen’s and pork producer’s organizations, and Tim was on the local rural water association board for 24 years.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible by the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF). This award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock, and being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.