Hal Leonard Offers World’s Largest Interactive Performance Assessment Library with SoundCheck™ Performance Assessment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hal Leonard has released a massive expansion of their SoundCheck™ library, now offering over 82,000 interactive titles for performance assessment and composition. Powered by MatchMySound™, SoundCheck is a proven leader in assessment technology, providing ratings and feedback on pitch, rhythm, and intonation, while supporting both audio and video recording assessments.
The newly-released interactive titles include the Hal Leonard Flex-Band catalog, over 41,000 instrumental solos, and over 25,000 piano/vocal/guitar arrangements, as well as titles for choir, band, orchestra, piano solo, guitar ensemble, and more. All titles are available for use with both SoundCheck and Hal Leonard’s Noteflight music notation software within the Noteflight Learn subscription.
Educators and students can get a free 60-day trial at www.noteflight.com/learn.
“SoundCheck assessment has proven to be a valuable tool for learning music,” says John Mlynczak, Vice President, Music Education & Technology, Hal Leonard. “With the addition of Hal Leonard’s interactive music library, we are expanding access to the most popular content and the leading music technology for schools worldwide.”
“All of us at MatchMySound are thrilled that our assessment and guided practice technology used to power SoundCheck is now available with Hal Leonard’s entire interactive library,” added David Smolover, CEO of Accelerando, LLC. “We’re proud to be working with such an established leader in music education content.”
SoundCheck is available with Noteflight Learn, which fully integrates with Google Classroom and other popular learning management systems and is used in schools worldwide.
