Accreditation Team Invites Public Comments About the Florida Highway Patrol

September 2, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will arrive November 8, 2022, to examine all aspects of the Florida Highway Patrol’s (FHP) policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. FHP is required to comply with numerous standards in order to receive accredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health, and safety issues.

“Maintaining accreditation enhances the Florida Highway Patrol’s ability to effectively provide law enforcement services to the citizens of Florida,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Additionally, accreditation increases public confidence in the policies and procedures of the Florida Highway Patrol.”

Verification by the Commission is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation – a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission, which will then determine if the agency is to receive accredited status. FHP’s accreditation is valid for three years.

The Accreditation Program Manager for FHP is Captain Lenita King. The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit offices and other areas where compliance can be observed.

As part of the assessment, agency members and the public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards manual is available on the CFA website.

For more information regarding CFA, or for persons wishing to offer written comments about FHP’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation, please send correspondence to:

CFA, P.O. Box 1489

Tallahassee, Florida 32302

Email: flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Florida is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.