L.A.B win Rolling Stone Award

L.A.B win four 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards: Single Of The Year; Album Of The Year; Best Group & Best Roots Artist

The first-ever edition of the awards saw the band taking home Best Record for the chart-topping album L.A.B V.

L.A.B are set to release new material to close out 2022, followed by a run of regional headline shows in New Zealand. More tours in Australia & further abroad are to come in 2023 also...”
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A.B win best record at the Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards.

The band took home the award over fellow nominees including BENEE, Aldous Harding & Crowded House.

The win follows on from taking home Album of the Year, Single of the Year & Best Group at the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards.


Rolling Stone Best Record
L.A.B – L.A.B V

Stan Walker – Te Arohanui
BENEE – Lychee
Ladyhawke – Time Flies
Yumi Zouma – Present Tense
Reb Fountain – IRIS
Aldous Harding – Warm Chris
Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting

L.A.B are set to release new material to close out 2022, followed by a run of regional headline shows in New Zealand. More tours in Australia & further abroad are to come in 2023 also...


BAND MEMBERS
Ara Adams-Tamatea – Bass
Miharo Gregory – Keys
Brad Kora – Drums, Vocals
Stu Kora – Keys, Vocals
Joel Shadbolt – Guitar, Vocals

https://facebook.com/LABmusicNZ
https://instagram.com/lab_music
https://tiktok.com/@lab_music

L.A.B, released November 24, 2017, certified two-times Platinum
Featuring the single ‘Controller’, certified five-times Platinum
‘Ain’t No Use’ & ‘Starry Eyes’ certified Platinum
‘She’s Gone’ & ‘Jimmy Boy’ certified Gold
Stream/purchase - https://smarturl.it/LABI

L.A.B II, released December 21, 2018, certified Platinum
Featuring the single ‘Rocketship’, certified Platinum
‘Baby Will You Let Me’ certified Gold
Stream/purchase - https://smarturl.it/LABII

L.A.B III, released December 6, 2019, certified two-times Platinum
Featuring the single ‘In The Air’, certified seven-times Platinum & Gold in Australia
‘For The Love Of Jane’, certified Platinum
‘Personify’, ‘Shadows’ & ‘Running’ certified Gold
Stream/purchase - https://smarturl.it/LABIII

L.A.B IV, released December 18, 2020, certified Platinum
Featuring the single ‘Why Oh Why’, certified three-times Platinum
‘Yes I Do’, certified Platinum
‘My Brother’, ‘No Roots’ & ‘Natural’ certified Gold
Stream/purchase - https://smarturl.it/LABIV

L.A.B V, digital release December 17, 2021
Stream/purchase: https://ffm.to/labv

Full Length Documentary (20 mins) - https://youtu.be/rb2cug72XGI
Mt Smart Show Highlights (<3mins) - https://youtu.be/WDQVNEVjyik

L.A.B - 'Proud Man' live at Massey Studios

