L.A.B win Rolling Stone Award

The first-ever edition of the awards saw the band taking home Best Record for the chart-topping album L.A.B V.

L.A.B are set to release new material to close out 2022, followed by a run of regional headline shows in New Zealand. More tours in Australia & further abroad are to come in 2023 also...” — Loop Recordings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A.B win best record at the Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards.

The band took home the award over fellow nominees including BENEE, Aldous Harding & Crowded House.

The win follows on from taking home Album of the Year, Single of the Year & Best Group at the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards.



L.A.B are set to release new material to close out 2022, followed by a run of regional headline shows in New Zealand. More tours in Australia & further abroad are to come in 2023 also...



