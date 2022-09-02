PSC Customer Service Hearings Scheduled for Florida Public Utilities Company



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of Florida Public Utilities Company (FPUC) to participate in customer service hearings on Tuesday, September 20, and Wednesday, September 21. The PSC recognizes the Florida Division of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Florida Public Utilities Company – Fort Meade, and Florida Public Utilities Company – Indiantown as corporate identities operating under Florida Public Utilities Company (FPUC).

In May, FPUC filed a petition with the PSC to increase its base rates and consolidate the four natural gas utilities listed above into one utility under the FPUC name. FPUC is a gas and electric utility that provides service to approximately 91,000 Florida customers in the following counties: Nassau, Palm Beach, Broward, Escambia, Martin, Polk, Okeechobee, Marion, Hillsborough, Highlands, Gilchrist, Alachua, and Holmes. Service hearings allow the utility's customers to provide public comments on its rate request and its quality of service. The Commission will consider customer input when reviewing the utility's request. FPUC customers wanting to speak before the Commission may register by: using the online registration form, which will be available on the PSC's website under the Hot Topics section on the home page; calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080; emailing the PSC at speaker-signup@psc.state.fl.us; or signing up when you arrive at the venue. In-person service hearings are scheduled for the following times and locations: Tuesday, September 20, 2022 4:00 p.m. EDT Solid Waste Authority Conference Room 7501 N Jog Road West Palm Beach, FL 33412 Wednesday, September 21, 2022 6:00 p.m. EDT Garden Center of Winter Haven 715 3rd Street NW Winter Haven, FL 33881 Customers not able to attend can watch the live meeting on the PSC’s website. Click the camera icon on the left side toolbar that says “Watch Live Broadcast.” For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.