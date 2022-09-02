Dr. David K Pillai Receives CHED Letter in Favour of Aspiring Indian Students to study Medicine in Philippines
— Dr. David K Pillai, Chairman
Chennai, 2nd September, 2022: After months of tussle, Indian students pursuing medical education in Philippines finally heaved a sigh of relief as CHED extends the Doctor of Medicine curriculum to 54 months now. It came as good news to Dr. David K Pillai and his team who were one of the leading fighters for Indian students in Davao Medical School Foundation against NMC Gazette. The Commission on Higher Education, Philippines has further affirmed that the MD degree awarded to international students is equivalent to the one for Filipino students.
According to Dr. Pillai, “We have already received the CHED letter officially confirming an increase in course duration to 4.5 years and are extremely grateful to the Philippines.”
As authorised in the letter, students from Davao Medical School Foundation have also secured the number 1 position among Indian doctors.
Dr. David K Pillai is an internationally renowned educationist who has brought laudable transformation in India by making foreign medical education affordable and easily accessible. Along with multiple other academic institutions, he chairs Kings International Medical Academy and has associated it with Davao Medical School Foundation in Philippines. KIMA has been sending thousands of young medical aspirants to this academy since the past 20 years for higher degrees in medicine.
DMSF is a top-ranked medical institute in the world which holds unparalleled record of pass percentage in one of the toughest licensure examinations, the FMGE results. The maximum number of students to have passed the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination with above 91% marks is from this institute.
Lately, the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Indian regulatory body, enacted the latest regulations on 18th November 2021 framing the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021. While it imposed several new conditions on students pursuing medical studies abroad, one of the unusual rules is mandating 54 months as the minimum course duration for foreign medical graduates to practice legally in India.
Philippines, being a highly popular medical education destination, didn’t have the rule to provide undergraduate courses for 54 months. The reason being its medical academies offer two courses – BS Biology and MD degrees for 18 – 24 months and 48 months respectively. This barred the students enrolled to medical courses before and after 18th November 2021 from obtaining a license in India, thereby, putting careers of thousands at stake.
Dr. David K Pillai informed, “Over 10,000 medicos from India studying medicine in the Philippines suddenly found themselves in a huge mess. We had just sent our aspirants to the country to resume their education post pandemic, war, etc., and then the NMC Gazette came like a jolt to all of us again.”
The Honourable Delhi High Court on 20th July further disappointed the students, educationists and consultants who challenged NMC’s move, by rejecting their arguments and upholding validity of medical degrees from the Philippines.
Following this incident, Dr. Pillai with his team approached Commission on Higher Education, a government agency of Philippines and engaged in a detailed discussed with statistics. The educationist also submitted a report to CHED on NEET and NMAT exams in India.
CRED’s acceptance of the Indian norm regarding course duration came as a positive move for the future of thousands of medicos. The incident gave a strong message to the Philippines Indian High Commission and NMC doctors who realised that the authorities themselves hold high regards for Davao Medical School Foundation. It must be noted that the Dean has acknowledged DMSF’s commitment towards producing the finest doctors for the world.
Indian students at the Philippines medical academy can now continue their education and transform their dreams into reality without much hindrance. They will be qualified to practice medicine in India according to NMC’s new regulation and after clearing the FMGE successfully.
Students were thankful to Dr. David K Pillai whose relentless efforts have made them emerge victorious and receive CHED’s decision in their favour for the sake of their medical careers.
About Dr. David K. Pillai
Besides being a successful educational entrepreneur, Dr. David K Pillai is a dedicated and globally renowned philanthropist who believes in serving the needy through affordable education and quality healthcare. He undertakes several initiatives to improve the country’s village and other backward areas. The educationist has facilitated free basic as well as medical education to ambitious students. He is the recipient of multiple awards, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Comptroller of the state of Maryland and Perundhamizhan Raasaraasan by Mallai Tamil Sangam.
Kings MBBS / MD Program in Philippines
Kings International Medical Academy in association with Davao Medical School Foundation enables qualified medical aspirants to pursue MBBS in Philippines. Philippines has emerged as one of the top destinations for medical studies among students across the world.
Every year, thousands of doctors passing out from Philippines’ colleges fly out to work in developed countries, including the UK and the USA. Interestingly, a significant no. of foreign medical students in this country are from India.
What Are the Perks of Doing MBBS in Philippines?
1. If you pursue a medical degree from Philippines, below are some of the many benefits you will enjoy:
2. Zero donations required
3. Curriculum as per American education system
4.There are 2 different courses in the undergraduate medical program
5. Most reasonable medical schools in the world with the lowest fee structure
6. Highest pass percentage in the FMGE NMC Screening test
7. Hot and humid climate similar to that of India
8. Similar disease pattern making it easier for diagnosis of patients
9. Throughout an English speaking country. Hence, no communication barrier
10. Safe country, especially for females
11. Affordable cost of living with all facilities and attractions available
12. There is multiculturalism as the country is also a travel hotspot
