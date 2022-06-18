Kings International Medical Academy Feels Elated as their Medical Students Reached the Philippines Successfully

Dr. David K Pillai, Chairman, Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) Kings International Medical Academy's Medical Students Reached the Philippines Successfully Dr David K Pillai with Staff Members, Associates and Parents @ Chennai International Airport to say good bye to all the students flying Philippines

They have reached Davao city safely and have been settled in separate hostels for boys and girls respectively. Made it possible after a long two years of wait and extensive work.” — Dr. David K Pillai, Chairman

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s a joyous moment for Kings International Medical Academy today. The medical students of the country’s premier residential coaching institute have finally reached the Philippines and will soon commence their Medical education at Davao Medical School Foundation, one of the world’s esteemed medical colleges. The first set of 48 selected candidates flew to the South Asian country on June 16, 2022 night via Malaysian Airlines along with 2 team leaders.They have reached Davao city safely and have been settled in separate hostels for boys and girls respectively. The man to make this possible after a long two years’ wait due to COVID-19 is the chairman of the institute, Dr. David K Pillai . He was present there to see them off.A renowned educationist and acclaimed philanthropist, Dr. David k Pillai stayed in the Philippines for two months and conducted several meetings with the respective officials, following which he successfully initiated the visa interview process. The Ambassador of the Philippines Embassy declared to have lifted the ban on international visitors and prioritise students for their education in the country. The Philippines student visa interview was held on 17th May 2022 at the Philippines Embassy in Chennai.Kings International Medical Academy, under the supervision of Dr. David K Pillai, issued a circular with travel guide, timing and other essential details for the students flying.As informed by the chairman, “The departure time of the Malaysian Airlines was 11:00 pm. The departing students were instructed to report on 6:00 pm sharp at the Chennai International Airport in their uniforms.”Students were mandated to carry their latest RT-PCR test reports done within 48 hours. No one had the permission to enter the airport without this report or by not following COVID-19 regulations.A packing list was shared with the enthusiastic young travellers which included essential documents, types of attires, blankets, bed sheet, shoes, regular use products, general medicines, medicine as in one’s prescription, masks, etc.The team at Kings International Medical Academy had informed the students about things to avoid carrying like sharp items, flammable items, pickles and liquid items more than 100 ml.“We had recommended the students to carry at least 500 USD for their expenditure. Experts were allotted to help them with finances and other queries,” assured Dr. Pillai.Dr. David K Pillai even organised a Zoom meeting for interacting with the medical students before travelling to the Philippines. He congratulated them and motivated as they embarked on a rewarding journey to fulfil their dreams at the foreign land. He also assured to support them whenever they’ll need him during their stay.Parents and guardians of the students are all praises for Dr. Pillai who relentlessly endeavoured to make this happen. In their positive reviews about Dr. David K Pillai, the renowned leader, they appreciated this great achievement that came from the leader’s unrivalled expertise and matchless experience of two decades in this industry.Kings International Medical Academy is presently over the moon. Its students are the first to go to the Philippines for beginning their much-awaited chapter in life at Davao Medical School Foundation.Established in 1976, Davao Medical School Foundation is one of the prestigious medical institutes offering 600 Medical seats for premium quality education and top-class facilities. There are separate hostel facilities for boys and girls along with canteens serving Indian cuisines. Medicos get the opportunity of immense clinical knowledge and extensive hand-on practice under the leadership of globally acclaimed professors.The institute in Davao city, Philippines provides with comprehensive learning experience to international medical aspirants. One of its major perks is the affordable course fee and cost of living for foreign students. The institute’s primary aim is to present the world highly competent medical professionals with exceptional skills in all respects.Dr. David K Pillai has associated Kings International Medical Academy with Davao Medical School Foundation to facilitate quality Medical education abroad. He has introduced Philippines to India as the most favourable destination for medical education.Dr. Pillai has expressed his boundless happiness as the ambitious medical students are finally going to the Philippines to evolve as compassionate and able doctors of tomorrow.About Kings International Medical AcademyKings International Medical Academy (KIMA) was founded by Dr. David K Pillai in 1999. Over the years, the residential coaching institute emerged as the top-ranked choice for medical aspirants in the country. It currently offers innovative NEET and FMGE coaching facilities along with Medical Education in the Philippines. Some of its offerings include 100+ e-modules, ample practice papers, old question papers, a library with massive collection of medical books, journals, etc., cutting-edge technology, modern lab facilities, spacious accommodation facilities, etc.

