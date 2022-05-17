The Philippine Embassy Has Opened Its Gateway to Students for Visa Interviews Following Dr David K Pillai’s Effort

Congratulations to all the medical students associated with KINGS and Transworld Chairman, Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) All the best my dear students who are applying for Philippines Visa

Good news for all medical students associated with Kings and Transworld . The Philippine Embassy has opened its gateway to students for visa interviews.

Congratulations to all the medical students and all the best for your medical studies @ DMSF” — Dr. David K Pillai, Chairman

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Philippine Embassy Has Opened Its Gateway to Students for Visa Interviews Following Dr David K Pillai ’s EffortGood news for all medical students and their parents associated with Kings International Medical Academy and Transworld Educare. The Philippine Embassy has opened its gateway to students for visa interviews. Kings International Medical Academy students who applied for the visa to pursue their medical education in the Philippines will be attending the Visa interview process on 17.05.2022 at the Philippine Embassy in Chennai.The renowned educationist Dr David K Pillai has successfully initiated the visa interview process for students. Dr David k Pillai, being a passionate philanthropist, stayed there in the Philippines for months. Following several meetings and extensive discussions with officials from the CHED, DFA, and Government Embassy Officers, he made this happen for his beloved students. There is no doubt that Dr David k Pillai is a man of mettle.Kings International Medical Academy is on cloud nine as the medical students of KIMA are the first to receive their visas to start their new chapter in life. It is official that students from Kings International Medical Academy are the first to register with the Commission on Higher Education in the Philippines.Dr David K Pillai, chairman of Kings International Medical Academy in association with Davao Medical School Foundation, conducted an acclimatisation program through the ZOOM meeting on 15th May 2022. During the meeting, with zeal, Dr David K Pillai spoke passionately to the students about the importance of studying medicine. He enumerated that “Education is foremost to the progress of humanity. This will help young aspirants to gain immense knowledge and also provide quality healthcare services to the community. After all, a healthy society is one that walks towards success." The students were motivated by his excellent speech. The students and parents were very thankful for the initiative taken by Dr David K Pillai for getting the visa process started for the same.Many students’ parents were overjoyed. One parent at the meeting expressed that: “After two years of waiting, it's finally here! Our dreams, hopes, and aspirations finally got fulfilled. It's official! Our children will soon be traveling to the Philippines to start their medical education at Davao Medical School Foundation! All the families here are ecstatic about their children's upcoming trip. Thanks to the passionate educator Dr David K Pillai for his untiring initiative”.According to acclaimed educationist Dr David K Pillai, “Anyone who chooses to study at Davao Medical School Foundation will be lucky because the medical college has world-class facilities amidst lush greenery. These include air-conditioned classrooms, audio-visual equipment, state-of-the-art libraries, gym facilities, playgrounds, indoor stadiums, halls and auditoriums, high-tech lab facilities, and Wi-Fi access”.Davao Medical School Foundation is on cloud nine. The medical school has been certified and praised among all the medical colleges in the Philippines. Since its establishment, DMSF has been working hard to lift the standards of medical education in the country along with providing excellent health care to the people.Once the students arrive in the Philippines they will receive rooms in a temporary hostel. After few months they will move into new facilities. These include a restaurant, swimming pool, and smart canteen. Until then, they will stay in the hostel which has everything they need. Students will not be allowed to live outside the hostel.Dr David K Pillai stated that “some students, without their parents' knowledge, have been staying outside the campus hostels. In the past, this has caused many problems for those students. As a result, government and embassy officials have warned students to stay on campus during their college education.” This was applauded by many parents as Dr Pillai cared about their children’s safety.Sending out his message to the students, Dr David K Pillai stated that "When you're going for a visa interview, make sure to dress like a doctor. Avoid wearing jeans and T-shirts. Be confident, project a positive and confident image, and remain calm. When the officer asks you questions, listen to the questions carefully and give yourself a second to understand the question. Think before coming up with an appropriate answer. Congratulations to all the students who are going to enter the Philippines soon”.About Kings International Medical AcademyKings International Medical academy (KIMA) in association with Davao Medical School Foundation is No. 1 FMGE/NEET coaching institute with expertise in guiding the aspiring medical students for FMGE and NEET under the adept leadership of its chairman, Dr David K Pillai. Examinations like FMGE and NEET require a strict study regime. It takes months of preparation to crack such high-competitive exams. KIMA provides a meticulous strategy in the right direction to effectuate the aspirant’s goals.100+ e-learning modules with Hands-on practice of more than 35,000 questions will empower you with an in-depth understanding of all indispensable topics from various subjects to help you stay forth of the curve. A Series of Mock tests conducted by our faculties will help aspiring medical students to gauge their actual potential. KIMA always focuses on students for developing a positive attitude along with the Knowledge of the Subject. Being the Best FMGE Coaching institute in India with exceptional results in FMGE/NEET, we foster eminent doctors with excellent marks and proficiency in the Subject along with a vision to serve society for the betterment of the people.

#1 Institute for FMGE / NEET Coaching in India