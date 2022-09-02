U.S. Highway 81 Opening Ahead of Schedule South of Arlington

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) plans to reopen the section of U.S. Highway 81 between mile markers 112 and 114 (south of Arlington) on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Highway 81 is opening approximately two weeks ahead of the originally scheduled mid-September date.

The SDDOT began this permanent grade raise on Highway 81 south of Arlington through the Twin Lakes area in April 2022. The construction project included grading, asphalt surfacing, and guardrail placement.

Motorists can still expect potential delays through the work area; and should stay alert for workers, equipment, and sudden slowing traffic. Flaggers will be utilized for traffic control as miscellaneous final project work is completed in the coming weeks.

The prime contractor for this $8.5 million project is Prairie States Trucking Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. For more information about the project, please contact Brad Tiede, SDDOT Project Engineer, at brad.tiede@state.sd.us or 1-605-367-5680. Additional information is available on the project website at: https://dot.sd.gov/arlington-pcn-044g.

