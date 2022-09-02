Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) – Relaunch of the Webinar Company Training Program
Sofema shares exciting news - The Privileged Training Partners (PTP) program has been relaunched since 1 September 2022SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 September 2022 sees an exciting relaunch with a new offer for Sofema Privileged Training Partners (PTP)
- PTP Discount for an In-company Webinar is increased to 20%
- Additional Fee for PTP Clients is waived for up to 3 delegates
Ensure Regulatory Training Compliance with Sofema Aviation Services, In-Company fully Interactive professionally delivered EASA Compliant Regulatory Webinar Training.
Comment by Steve Bentley, CEO of Sofema: “ This is an outstanding offer for professional interactive delivery of any one of over 550 courses at a price which blows away the competition. Since 1 January 2022, Sofema has enrolled over 13,000 delegates to SAS Courses. Being able to offer such competitive prices for in-company training means that courses can be easily organized to suit the clients' training objectives.”
- Daily Webinar for 6 Persons – Basic Price 1395 EUR – add additional delegates for 50 EUR per Training Day
PTP Special Price for 8 virtual seats (of which 2 are for free) 1115 EUR
- Daily Webinar for 12 persons – Basic Price 1595 EUR – add additional delegates 50 EUR per Training Day
PTP Special Price for 15 virtual seats (of which 3 are for free) 1275 EUR
Want to find out more about Sofema Aviation Services Privileged Training Program (PTP)?
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present the Privileged Training Partner Program. It provides outstanding value and it is also unrivaled for the benefits on offer.
- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com and Sofema Online www.sofemaonline.com offer the most Competitive Discount Program currently available worldwide.
- For European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Federal Aviation Administration FAA as well as all other regulatory training including Overseas Territory Airworthiness Regulations (OTAR) and UAE Gulf Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
Sofema is currently opening the PTP offer to additional organisations and companies, if the organisation is progressive and its delegates believe in the benefit of maintaining regulatory training compliance then they can benefit from great savings with more than 800 Regulatory training courses at their disposal.
The Program combines all the offers of Webinar, Classroom & Online courses and when the clients become PTP they may choose the best discount option to meet their requirements.
PTP is an everyday Discount Program and not an exclusive offer!
How can the company become a Sofema Privilege Training Partner (PTP)?
The PTP Clients Now Receive 20% Discount for In-Company Webinars!
Next Steps
All courses are available here. SAS is pleased to provide guidance and support, please email team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Aviation Services
+359 2 821 0806
team@sassofia.com
