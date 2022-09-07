Opkey Is Proud To Sponsor Oracle’s 2022 CloudWorld In Las Vegas
Opkey will show attendees how their test automation platform is perfect for certifying quarterly patch updates.DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leader in test automation for Oracle Cloud applications, has announced that they will be a Showcase Sponsor at Oracle’s CloudWorld event in Las Vegas, running from October 17th-20th, 2022.
Being an official Oracle partner and on Oracle’s Cloud Marketplace, Opkey is delighted to be back at Oracle’s premiere conference, showcasing their ground-breaking automation platform for business and technical Oracle ERP app users.
Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO, commented: “We’re excited for this opportunity to meet with our customers and partners at the world’s largest Oracle Cloud conference. We have a great speaker session planned, that will highlight how Opkey’s test automation platform is the perfect tool to empower business and technical Oracle users to significantly speed up their quarterly patch testing timelines.”
Join Opkey in Las Vegas to learn first-hand about their Oracle Cloud-specific test automation platform, and make sure to stop by the Opkey booth to see how Opkey can identify your current and optimal test coverage, automate your test documentation, and certify each of your quarterly updates in just three days. They’ll also provide you with some great free swag!
With Opkey, you’ll never worry about another Oracle patch update again.
About Opkey
Opkey is redefining test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s no-code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 14+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.
Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia
