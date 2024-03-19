Opkey Unveils Opkey One: A Revolutionary AI-Enabled Test Automation Platform
Opkey unveils new suite of products in a unified UI.
Our mission is to provide innovative solutions that save you time, money, and effort on packaged application testing.”DUBLIN, CA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, a leading provider of test automation solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Opkey One, the latest UI and suite of cutting-edge testing solutions. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises, Opkey One introduces an intuitive new user interface (UI) and leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine the speed and capacity of test automation.
— Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey
Opkey One represents a significant leap forward in test automation. The No-Code platform is designed to empower any employee, no matter their technical expertise, to automate tests with unprecedented ease and efficiency.
The new release includes Quality Lifecycle Management (QLM) and ConfigOps, two new enhancements that allow for consolidated test management and execution.
"Our mission is to provide innovative solutions that save you time, money, and effort on packaged application testing," said Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey. "With Opkey One, we're not just launching a new UI; we're introducing a new era of test automation. This platform is designed to help our customers navigate the complexities of digital transformation with ease and confidence."
Opkey One is notable for:
Generative AI: These capacities facilitate the creation, maintenance, and execution of tests, as well as defect prediction and smart test suggestions. Opkey One utilizes AI to analyze application changes in real-time, identifying potential issues before they impact the testing cycle.
Enhanced User Interface: Opkey One introduces a sleek, intuitive UI that simplifies navigation and streamlines the test automation process. With a focus on user experience, the platform allows users to quickly learn and master its functionalities, reducing the learning curve and accelerating adoption.
Cross-Platform Compatibility: Opkey One is designed for versatility, supporting a wide range of applications, including web, mobile, desktop, and cloud-based platforms. This cross-compatibility ensures comprehensive test coverage across all digital touchpoints.
Integrated Analytics and Reporting: Enhanced analytics and detailed reporting tools provide teams with deep insights into test performance, outcomes, and trends.
Opkey One is available now and comes with a range of flexible licensing options to suit various organizational needs. For more information or to request a demo, reach out to sales@opkey.com.
About Opkey
Opkey’s No-Code, AI-enabled continuous testing platform significantly streamlines testing process in terms of time, effort, and cost. Opkey ensures seamless alignment with release schedules, effectively mitigates risks, and guarantees continuous, uninterrupted business operations. Opkey is proud to be an official Oracle partner, the #1 rated app on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, and the only certified automated testing platform for Coupa. With support for 150+ technologies and enterprise applications, Opkey has earned awards and accolades from industry analysts such as Gartner, Forrester, and G2 Crowd. Opkey is proud to provide the best test automation on the market, with offices in California, New York, Pittsburgh, India, and 250+ enterprise clients.
You’ve never seen test automation like this before.
Media Contacts
Noah Keil
Opkey, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
+1 973-769-8662
noah.keil@opkey.com
