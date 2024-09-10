Opkey Announces Strategic Partnership with Flexagon to Revolutionize DevOps and AI-Enabled Test Automation

Opkey and Flexagon join forces for a powerful strategic partnership.

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opkey , the leading AI-enabled, No-Code test automation platform, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Flexagon, the creators of FlexDeploy, a powerful DevOps platform for enterprise software technologies. This partnership is set to streamline development and testing processes, improve operational efficiency, and deliver significant cost savings for enterprises globally.The integration of Opkey's AI-driven test automation capabilities with FlexDeploy's enterprise-focused DevOps platform will provide mutual customers with an enhanced experience, ensuring consistent, reliable, and automated testing throughout the software delivery lifecycle. Together, Opkey and Flexagon will offer a robust solution that addresses the growing complexity and challenges faced by companies using Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, and other enterprise technologies.This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to deliver cutting-edge solutions that simplify complex enterprise processes, enabling organizations to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.Key Goals of the Partnership:-Unifying Platform Strengths: The collaboration brings together the best of Opkey’s No-Code automated testing and Flexagon’s DevOps capabilities to meet the evolving needs of an increasing number of shared customers.-Accelerating Time-to-Value: FlexDeploy is specifically designed to deliver speed, quality, and compliance while simplifying DevOps complexities. Byintegrating with Opkey, users can expect faster time-to-market with automated testing and delivery.Benefits for Users:-Automated Testing: The integration ensures continuous, automated testing throughout the software delivery process, enhancing accuracy and reliability.-Reduced Manual Efforts: By automating tests, enterprises will reduce the need for manual intervention, significantly accelerating the software release cycle.-Improved Software Quality: With continuous testing, defects can be identified and resolved earlier in the process, resulting in superior software quality.-Streamlined CI/CD Pipelines: The partnership will allow seamless execution of Opkey’s automated tests within FlexDeploy pipelines, optimizing CI/CD processes and overall operational efficiency and compliance.Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, stating: “This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in our mission to simplify and automate testing for enterprise software. By integrating Opkey’s No-Code platform with FlexDeploy’s advanced DevOps capabilities, we empower our users to achieve unprecedented levels of automation and quality in their software delivery. This partnership not only enhances the agility of our customers but also delivers real, measurable benefits in terms of speed, efficiency, and cost savings.”Dan Goerdt, CEO of Flexagon, echoed the sentiment, saying: “We are thrilled to integrate Opkey with FlexDeploy. This partnership will empower our users to achieve a higher level of automation and quality in their software delivery processes, allowing them to focus on innovation and business growth.”About OpkeyOpkey is an AI-powered, No-Code test automation platform that empowers enterprises to automate testing with unparalleled speed, coverage, and reliability. Its advanced AI-driven solutions enable continuous testing across a wide range of enterprise applications, ensuring high-quality software delivery and faster time-to-market.About FlexagonFlexagon is the creator of FlexDeploy, a purpose-built DevOps platform designed to accelerate the software delivery lifecycle for enterprise applications like Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP. FlexDeploy enhances speed, quality, and compliance, enabling organizations to streamline their CI/CD pipelines and deliver value faster.For more information, please visit www.opkey.com and www.flexagon.com Media Contacts

