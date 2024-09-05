Opkey to Showcase Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Test Automation at Oracle CloudWorld and Workday Rising

Opkey to sponsor premiere industry events in September.

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opkey , the leader in AI-driven, No-Code test automation and ERP Ops, is excited to announce its participation in two of the year’s most important events: Oracle CloudWorld 2024 and Workday Rising. Both in Las Vegas, these conferences gather top industry professionals to explore the latest innovations and share revolutionary insights on optimal performance. Opkey is set to demonstrate how AI is revolutionizing enterprise software testing. Oracle CloudWorld 2024: AI-Driven Innovation for Oracle CloudOpkey is proud to sponsor Oracle CloudWorld 2024, the premier event for the Oracle community. This conference is a must-attend for those looking to accelerate their Oracle Cloud journey, offering sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities with industry experts.Visit Opkey at Booth #11 to learn how their AI-powered test automation solutions can streamline Oracle Cloud processes. Opkey’s expertise will also be highlighted in two key presentations:- "How Haemonetics Automates Quarterly Updates and Reduces Testing Time by 80% with Opkey"Presented by Dimpy Sharma, VP of Product Solutions at Opkey, and Andrew Pullen, Senior Manager at Haemonetics, this session explores the impact of AI on reducing testing time and improving efficiency.- "How Lowe's Streamlines Oracle Cloud With AI-Driven Test Automation"Featuring Opkey's CEO, Pankaj Goel, Ryan Burns from KPMG, and Amrita Sinha from Lowe's, this discussion will reveal how AI is transforming Oracle Cloud processes, reducing risk, and enhancing performance. Workday Rising: Transforming Enterprise Solutions with AIAt Workday Rising, Opkey will explore how AI is revolutionizing Workday technology and Workday testing. Visit us at Booth D27 to see how Opkey’s AI-driven platform accelerates digital transformation, enhancing efficiency and agility in enterprise solutions. Engage with experts and learn how Opkey can elevate your Workday operations.About OpkeyOpkey is the leading provider of AI-powered No-Code test automation solutions that empower organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Opkey’s platform integrates seamlessly with a wide range of enterprise applications, enabling businesses to achieve greater efficiency, reduce operational risks, and stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape.Media Contacts

