Footwear Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth at a Rate of 12.83% by 2028

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Footwear Market

Footwear market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 12.83% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Footwear market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising awareness among consumers in sport activities, both men and women.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Footwear Market Includes: PUMA SE; SKECHERS; Nike, Inc; JACK WOLFSKIN; Woodland Worldwide; The Aldo Group Inc.; Under Armour®, Inc.; Bata Corporation; Skechers; PUMA; adidas AG; New Balance; ASICS Asia Pte. Ltd.; Columbia Sportswear Company; ECCO Sko A/S; Geox S.p.a; Hermès; KERING; TBL Licensing LLC; Tapestry, Inc.; LVMH Moët Hennessy

Global Footwear Market Scope and Market Size

Footwear market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, end-user and distribution channel. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on product type, the footwear market is segmented into athletic, non-athletic footwear.

Based on material, the footwear market is segmented into plastic, synthetic rubber, leather, plant based, Others.

Based on distribution channel, the footwear market is segmented into hypermarkets, online channels, specialty stores, others.

Based on end-user, the footwear market is segmented into men, women, kids.

