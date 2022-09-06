CoachCare Recognized as Top Two RPM Company by AVIA Connect

CoachCare’s staff-supported RPM solution addresses critical healthcare staffing shortage

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual health company, has been recognized by AVIA Connect as a top two RPM company based on AVIA Connect’s comprehensive company database recognizing more than 100 RPM companies’ traction in the marketplace with hospitals, health providers and others choosing a solution to improve patient care and increase revenue.

This recognition validates CoachCare as the go-to RPM solution for healthcare providers based on its deep roster of satisfied clients and differentiated offerings, including nurse monitoring support, which boosts care team productivity to minimize the effects of healthcare staffing shortages.

AVIA Connect assists thousands of hospitals and health systems when identifying and selecting solutions like RPM. The system matches them with companies that fit their key considerations, such as specific medical conditions, a reference list of health system customers and the need for additional services like nurse staffing. Staffing considerations are critical given the shortage of healthcare workers in the US.

“This recognition by healthcare providers that AVIA Connect brings together is important for us and the industry to bring better care to more patients and drive efficiency for our health system clients,” said Wes Haydon, President of CoachCare. “As a leading source for digital health vendors, we’re confident that AVIA Connect will provide a notable boost in new business.”

About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New-York based remote patient monitoring and virtual health company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to provide a complete RPM support service, including billing and staff monitoring, automating patient alerts and simplifying health-claims documentation. This platform maximizes reimbursement, improves outcomes and increases provider revenue. More than 150,000 patients in 3,000 locations benefit from CoachCare’s solution. To tour the platform and learn more visit here.



Contact: Kellee Johnson 312-751-3959 or kjohnson@ballastgroup.com