Senate Bill 1318 Printer's Number 1881

PENNSYLVANIA, September 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1881

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1318

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GORDNER, TARTAGLIONE, MENSCH, SCHWANK AND

CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of January 14, 1952 (1951 P.L.1898, No.522),

entitled "An act to provide for the better protection of life

and health of the citizens of this Commonwealth by requiring

and regulating the examination, licensure and registration of

persons and registration of corporations engaging in the

care, preparation and disposition of the bodies of deceased

persons, and providing penalties; providing for a State Board

of Funeral Directors in the Department of State, and

repealing other laws," further providing for duties of board.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 16(b) of the act of January 14, 1952

(1951 P.L.1898, No.522), known as the Funeral Director Law, is

amended to read:

Section 16. Duties of Board.--* * *

(b) The board shall appoint an inspector or inspectors whose

title shall be "Inspector, State Board of Funeral Directors,

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." Such inspectors shall be licensed

funeral directors who have been actively engaged in the practice

of such profession for at least [ten] five years. Inspectors

shall hold office at the pleasure of the board, and shall

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

