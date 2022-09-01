Senate Bill 1318 Printer's Number 1881
PENNSYLVANIA, September 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1881
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1318
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GORDNER, TARTAGLIONE, MENSCH, SCHWANK AND
CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 1, 2022
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
SEPTEMBER 1, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of January 14, 1952 (1951 P.L.1898, No.522),
entitled "An act to provide for the better protection of life
and health of the citizens of this Commonwealth by requiring
and regulating the examination, licensure and registration of
persons and registration of corporations engaging in the
care, preparation and disposition of the bodies of deceased
persons, and providing penalties; providing for a State Board
of Funeral Directors in the Department of State, and
repealing other laws," further providing for duties of board.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 16(b) of the act of January 14, 1952
(1951 P.L.1898, No.522), known as the Funeral Director Law, is
amended to read:
Section 16. Duties of Board.--* * *
(b) The board shall appoint an inspector or inspectors whose
title shall be "Inspector, State Board of Funeral Directors,
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." Such inspectors shall be licensed
funeral directors who have been actively engaged in the practice
of such profession for at least [ten] five years. Inspectors
shall hold office at the pleasure of the board, and shall
