Senate Resolution 326 Printer's Number 1882

PENNSYLVANIA, September 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1882

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

326

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, MARTIN,

STREET, SANTARSIERO, MUTH, BROWNE AND COSTA,

SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2022 as "Mushroom Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, American mushroom farming began on a farm in Chester

County, now recognized as the "Mushroom Capital of the World";

and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has a growing and productive mushroom

agribusiness in many parts of this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Thanks to its 68 mushroom farms, Pennsylvania leads

the nation in mushroom production; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania growers produced more than 500 million

pounds of mushrooms in the last growing season with an estimated

value of $570.48 million; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's mushroom farms are family owned and

operated, some for as many as four generations; and

WHEREAS, Mushrooms are one of the most difficult commodities

to grow due to the intensive labor required to produce a

consistent, high-quality crop; and

