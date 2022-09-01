Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,897 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 326 Printer's Number 1882

PENNSYLVANIA, September 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1882

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

326

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, MARTIN,

STREET, SANTARSIERO, MUTH, BROWNE AND COSTA,

SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2022 as "Mushroom Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, American mushroom farming began on a farm in Chester

County, now recognized as the "Mushroom Capital of the World";

and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has a growing and productive mushroom

agribusiness in many parts of this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Thanks to its 68 mushroom farms, Pennsylvania leads

the nation in mushroom production; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania growers produced more than 500 million

pounds of mushrooms in the last growing season with an estimated

value of $570.48 million; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's mushroom farms are family owned and

operated, some for as many as four generations; and

WHEREAS, Mushrooms are one of the most difficult commodities

to grow due to the intensive labor required to produce a

consistent, high-quality crop; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 326 Printer's Number 1882

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.