Senate Resolution 327 Printer's Number 1883

as a first line of defense against back pain, before the use of
pain medications and surgery; and
WHEREAS, The CDC in its draft 2022 prescribing guidelines
also promotes diverse approaches and varied pain management
solutions and specifically encourages use of nondrug therapies
as a first line of treatment for subacute and chronic pain and
even some types of acute pain; and
WHEREAS, Doctors of chiropractic, who focus on the whole
person with their noninvasive, nondrug treatments for pain
management, most notably spinal manipulation, can play an
important role in helping patients lessen their reliance on pain
medications; and
WHEREAS, There is a growing body of research supporting the
early use of chiropractic spinal manipulation in helping
patients with chronic low-back pain to reduce or eliminate a
later need for prescription opioid pain medications and surgery;
and
WHEREAS, With the theme "Chiropractic: On the Frontline for
Pain," National Chiropractic Health Month 2022 serves as a
reminder that nondrug treatments are available for low-back
pain; and
WHEREAS, Spinal manipulation provided by doctors of
chiropractic can help to lessen or eliminate the need for
riskier, potentially addictive treatments and should be utilized
where appropriate before starting prescription opioid pain
medications; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of October 2022
as "National Chiropractic Health Month" in Pennsylvania; and be
it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate officially join with the American
