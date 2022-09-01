Senate Resolution 327 Printer's Number 1883

PENNSYLVANIA, September 1 - as a first line of defense against back pain, before the use of

pain medications and surgery; and

WHEREAS, The CDC in its draft 2022 prescribing guidelines

also promotes diverse approaches and varied pain management

solutions and specifically encourages use of nondrug therapies

as a first line of treatment for subacute and chronic pain and

even some types of acute pain; and

WHEREAS, Doctors of chiropractic, who focus on the whole

person with their noninvasive, nondrug treatments for pain

management, most notably spinal manipulation, can play an

important role in helping patients lessen their reliance on pain

medications; and

WHEREAS, There is a growing body of research supporting the

early use of chiropractic spinal manipulation in helping

patients with chronic low-back pain to reduce or eliminate a

later need for prescription opioid pain medications and surgery;

and

WHEREAS, With the theme "Chiropractic: On the Frontline for

Pain," National Chiropractic Health Month 2022 serves as a

reminder that nondrug treatments are available for low-back

pain; and

WHEREAS, Spinal manipulation provided by doctors of

chiropractic can help to lessen or eliminate the need for

riskier, potentially addictive treatments and should be utilized

where appropriate before starting prescription opioid pain

medications; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of October 2022

as "National Chiropractic Health Month" in Pennsylvania; and be

it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate officially join with the American

