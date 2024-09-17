Senate Bill 1306 Printer's Number 1888

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1860

PRINTER'S NO. 1888

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1306

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, ROTHMAN, BROWN, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL,

MASTRIANO, J. WARD, CULVER, DUSH AND MILLER,

SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 17, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in protection from abuse, further

providing for commencement of proceedings.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6106(d), (e) and (f) of Title 23 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 6106. Commencement of proceedings.

* * *

(d) Surcharge on order.--When a protection order is granted

under section 6107(a), other than pursuant to an agreement of

the parties, a surcharge of $100 shall be assessed against the

defendant. All moneys received from surcharges shall be

distributed in the following order of priority:

(1) $25 shall be forwarded to the Commonwealth and shall

be appropriated to the Pennsylvania State Police to establish

and maintain the Statewide registry of protection orders

provided for in section 6105 (RELATING TO RESPONSIBILITIES OF

<--

