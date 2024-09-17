Senate Bill 1306 Printer's Number 1888
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
1306
2024
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, ROTHMAN, BROWN, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL,
MASTRIANO, J. WARD, CULVER, DUSH AND MILLER,
SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 17, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in protection from abuse, further
providing for commencement of proceedings.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6106(d), (e) and (f) of Title 23 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 6106. Commencement of proceedings.
* * *
(d) Surcharge on order.--When a protection order is granted
under section 6107(a), other than pursuant to an agreement of
the parties, a surcharge of $100 shall be assessed against the
defendant. All moneys received from surcharges shall be
distributed in the following order of priority:
(1) $25 shall be forwarded to the Commonwealth and shall
be appropriated to the Pennsylvania State Police to establish
and maintain the Statewide registry of protection orders
provided for in section 6105 (RELATING TO RESPONSIBILITIES OF
