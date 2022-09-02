3D Scanner Market to Reach The Value of USD 10.2 Bn By 2028 | JENOPTIK AG, FARO, CREAFORM., Perceptron, Trimble, ZEISS

3D Scanner Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis By 2028 | Top Players: JENOPTIK AG, FARO, CREAFORM., Perceptron, Trimble, ZEISS

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the 3D scanner market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising need and demand for 3D printers across the globe and increasing need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modelling, analysis and research purposes are the two major factors attributable to the growth of 3D scanner market. This means that the 3D scanner market value would stand tall by USD 10.2 billion by the year 2028.

A 3D scanner is a device that is used to capture the physical whereabouts such as weight and appearance of a physical object. 3D scanners are used in wide range of applications such as reverse engineering, quality control and inspection and virtual simulation. The collected data in turn is used to create 3D models for analysis and research purposes.

Upsurge in the demand by the manufacturers for the technological solutions that help to maintain the product quality is inducing growth in the demand for 3D scanners. Growth and expansion of various end user verticals such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defence, architecture and construction, energy and power and others will directly and positively impact the demand for 3D scanners globally. Also, increasing demand for technological solutions that offer reduced hardware complexities will promote the demand for 3D scanners.

Competitor Analysis:

Leading players of 3D Scanner Market include:

KEYENCE CORPORATION., JENOPTIK AG, Metrologic Group., Hexagon AB, FARO, CREAFORM., Perceptron, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Inc., ZEISS, TOPCON CORPORATION, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Artec Europe., Surphaser., DeWalt Corporation, WENZEL Group, NextEngine, Inc., SGM Lightwave, LLC, Precise Visual Technologies, Technics Group., CyberOptics, IMAG’ING and McKim & Creed, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Global 3D Scanner Market Scope and Market Size

The 3D scanner market is segmented on the basis of type, range, offering, product, application and end users. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into optical scanner, laser scanner and structured light scanner.

On the basis of range, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into short range scanner, medium range scanner and long range scanner.

On the basis of offering, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into hardware and software and aftermarket services.

On the basis of product, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into tripod mounted, fixed CMM Based, portable CMM based and desktop. Fixed CMM based segment is sub-segmented into bridge CMM based, gantry CMM based and horizontal arm CMM based. Portable CMM based segment is sub-segmented into articulated arm CMM and handheld.

On the basis of application, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into reverse engineering, quality control and inspection and virtual simulation.

On the basis of end users, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defence, architecture and construction, energy and power, tunnel and mining and artefact and heritage preservation department.

3D Scanner Market Study Objectives

**To analyse and research the global 3D Scanner market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast

**To present the key Instant 3D Scanner Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development

**To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel

**To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

**To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

**To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Regional analysis includes:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• BENELUX

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

North America dominates the 3D scanner market owing to the rising demand for handheld scanning devices and increasing integration of 3D scanners by the various end user industries into machinery and other automated equipment. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is set to register the highest CAGR for the forecast period owing to the deployment of 3D scanners in aerospace and defence industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the expected revenue growth of the 3D Scanner Market?

What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?

Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?

Which companies are operating in the 3D Scanner Market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

