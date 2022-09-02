Europe Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Would Rocket Upto CAGR 6.55% by 2029

Europe Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.55% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the healthcare sector in Europe is escalating the growth of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.

Competitive Landscape and Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report are DaVita Inc., Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Diaverum, Nipro, Nxstage Medical, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Mar Cor Purification, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Rockwell Medical, Medtronic, Dialifegroup, JMS Co.Ltd., Atlantic Biomedical, 3M, Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited., Isopure Corp. and BD among others.

Dialysis refers to a technique that is used for the removal of waste products including creatinine and urea from blood, which occurs from inappropriate functioning of kidneys. These are required for people suffering from chronic renal failure. This procedure is performed for the treatment of kidney disorders such as peritoneal and hemodialysis dialysis. The blood is pumped out of blood vessels and is purified by use of dialyzer and then returned back to the body via vascular access in the process of hemodialysis. The principle is same in the peritoneal dialysis where the inner lining of stomach called peritoneum is used as a filter for purifying blood.

The increase in number of end-stage renal disease patients across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. The rise in incidence of kidney failure and chronic renal dysfunction among population, and dearth of organ donors accelerate the market growth. The increase in awareness level amongst patients and general public, and rise in preference for home hemodialysis treatment further influence the market. Additionally, surge in healthcare expenditure, high disposable income, rise in prevalence of geriatric population, advancements in healthcare infrastructure and increase in number of dialysis centers positively affect the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. Furthermore, technological advancements and product launches extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, risks and complications of dialysis and reimbursement concerns in emerging markets are expected to obstruct the market growth. Product recalls are projected to challenge the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Scope and Market Size

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of hemodialysis products, dialyzers material type, flux type, hemodialysis modality, hemodialysis water treatment systems, peritoneal dialysis products and services, peritoneal dialysis modality, disease indication, usage and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of hemodialysis products, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into hemodialysis machines, center-use hemodialysis machines, home-use hemodialysis machines, and hemodialysis consumables and supplies.

On the basis of dialyzers material type, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into synthetic dialyzers and cellulose-based dialyzers.

On the basis of flux type, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into high-flux, dialyzers, low flux dialyzers, bloodlines sets and tubes, hemodialaysis concentrates/dialysates, alkaline concentrates, acidic concentrates, hemodialysis access products, AV fistula needles, arteriovenous grafts, central venous catheters and other hemodialysis consumables.

On the basis of hemodialysis modality, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis (nhd).

On the basis of hemodialysis water treatment systems, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into central water disinfection systems and portable water disinfection systems.

On the basis of peritoneal dialysis products and services, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into peritoneal dialysis concentrates/dialysates, peritoneal dialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis catheters, peritoneal dialysis transfer sets, other products and peritoneal dialysis services.

On the basis of peritoneal dialysis modality, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (APD).

On the basis of disease indication, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into acute kidney infections, ESRD, septic shock, multi-organ failure and others.

On the basis of usage, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into in-center dialysis, hospital dialysis, independent dialysis, home dialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home hemodialysis (HHD).

On the basis of end user, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into hospitals, dialysis centers and home care settings.

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Country Level Analysis

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, hemodialysis products, dialyzers material type, flux type, hemodialysis modality, hemodialysis water treatment systems, peritoneal dialysis products and services, peritoneal dialysis modality, disease indication, usage and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe

The country section of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Europe brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

