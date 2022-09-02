Marine Insurance Market Expected to Reach USD 39.87 Billion by Forecast 2029

Marine Insurance Market

Marine Insurance Market is segmented on the basis of type, insurance, end-user and policy type

Marine insurance has become a crucial aspect among cargo owners, and ship owners due to incidences of losses such as damage caused to ships, and cargo vessels, among others. This facility has decline the rate of financial loss incurred by a policyholder. The fundamental principles of this insurance are known to be drawn from Marine Insurance Act, 1963. The maritime insurance is based on the fundamental principles of Insurable Interest, Proximate Cause, Contribution, Insurable Interest, Proximate Cause, Subrogation and Utmost Good Faith.

Global Marine Insurance Market was valued at USD 28.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 39.87 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Transport/Cargo” accounts for the largest type segment in the respective market owing to the rise in the free trade agreements. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

A reliable Marine Insurance Market report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats and key drivers which drives the market. This market analysis report has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative analysis of the global market. The business report displays a fresh market research study that explores several significant facets related to this market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. An international Marine Insurance market research document is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Marine Insurance Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Coverage against a Wide Range of Risks

The increase in the adoption of marine insurance as it provides coverage against a wide range of risk measures acts as one of the major factors driving the marine insurance market. These type of insurance also assist in the smooth functioning of trade activities.

Rise in Global Trade

The rise in the global trade along with the expansion of e-commerce sector accelerate the market growth. Approximately 85% of the global trade is carried by sea and tons cargo ships that largely contributes toward the global economy.

Incidences of Losses

The increase in the incidences of losses such as damage caused to cargo vessels, ships and terminals due to massive marine business operations further influence the market. Maritime insurance possesses an important role in the management of these risks and losses in the marine business.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the marine insurance market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, incorporation of Internet of things (IoT) system in the existing marine insurance product lines for risk monitoring, and simplifies claims processing, among others extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increase in demand for marine insurance due to higher concentrations of cargo in ports and in transit, and warehouses will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, sudden increments in marine insurance premiums are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, imposition of lockdown across several countries during the COVID outbreak is projected to challenge the marine insurance market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Segmentation : Global Marine Insurance Market

The marine insurance market is segmented on the basis of type, insurance, end-user and policy type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Transport/Cargo

Hull

Offshore/Energy

Marine Liability

Insurance

Loss/Damage

Fire/Explosion

Natural Calamity

Others

End-User

Cargo Owners

Ship Owners

Government

Others

Policy Type

Time Policy

Voyage Policy

Floating Policy

Valued Policy

Others

Major Market Competitors/Players

Lloyd's (UK)

Concirrus (UK)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, INC. (US)

Swiss Re (Switzerland)

American International Group, Inc. (US)

Beazley Group (UK)

QBE Insurance Group Limited. (Australia)

RSA (UK)

Allianz (Germany)

Aon plc (UK)

Gallagher (US)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (US)

Lockton Companies. (US)

Chubb (Switzerland)

Willis Towers Watson (UK)

United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (India)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (Japan)

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Marine Insurance Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Marine Insurance Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Marine Insurance Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Marine Insurance Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

