nablet upgrades its mediaEngine solution to ST 2110 thanks to DELTACAST video I/O
EINPresswire.com/ -- nablet, a major leading provider for video processing technologies, and DELTACAST, a leading provider for live video transport and processing solutions for developers , announce their cooperation on the integration of DELTACAST ST 2110 I/O cards into nablet mediaEngine.
nablet mediaEngine is a file and live transcoder that supports all open standard broadcast, production and streaming formats and interfaces, like NDI, SDI, IP and other. It includes the market leading nablet production software codecs for XDCAM, XAVC and other formats, as well as a highly optimized processing engine which can handle several tasks in parallel, just as using AI for image processing, HDR conversion, MXF normalization and many more.
The DELTA-IP-2110 10 is a high quality capture board that supports 10-Bit uncompressed video over IP on a single 10GbE interface. It can capture up to four simultaneous 1080p video channels over a single 10GbE interface, with ST2110-20 (video), ST2110-30 (audio) and ST2110-40 (ANCs) elementary essences, and offers a second input for ST 2022-7 redundancy.
DELTACAST provides solutions to interoperability issues and standards evolution to IP through a unified SDK and new products.
“DELTACAST is known for highest industry standards, where lowest possible latency and highest quality are not being discussible”, says Alexander Bashlykov, head of PM at nablet. “The integration of DELTA-IP-2110 helps us to provide a new Interface to feed our mediaEngine with uncompressed Video via 2110. It provides impressive data rates over IP and is the ideal solution to provide easy transition for our customers from SDI to IP workflows.”
“nablet mediaEngine is all-in-one solution for encoding/transcoding and media processing”, says Gerald Olivier, Head of Product Marketing at DELTACAST. “Using nablet mediaEngine together with our ST 2110 I/O cards allows end to end solutions with Video-over-IP without changing the underlying video engine. Combining DELTA-IP-2110 with mediaEgine, developers can bring in a powerful and low-latency encoding solutions which can be seamlessly integrated within ST 2110 ecosystems”.
DELTACAST will be exhibiting at IBC 2022(Booth 7.B12) in Amsterdam, from Sept 9 to 12.
OEMs and developers interested in IP ST 2110 solutions can contact DELTACAST at contact@deltacast.tv or nablet at info@nablet.com for more info or to book a meeting at the show.
About nablet
nablet is a major leading provider of media processing technologies, transcoding, automated metadata creation and MXF technologies which are used widely in entertainment, broadcast, OTT and related industries. Clients include most Tier1 companies and studios worldwide in broadcast, entertainment and sports. Visit www.nablet.com for more information.
About Deltacast
Born from the TV broadcast industry, DELTACAST is a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of live video transport and processing solutions for OEMs and developers. Its solutions deliver the highest quality and the lowest latency to serve the most demanding applications in TV broadcasting, ProAV, healthcare, aerospace and many other markets. More information can be found at https://www.deltacast.tv.
