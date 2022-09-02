STM - SCHOOL TRAVEL MANAGER SOFTWARE ASSURES CHILD SAFETY WHEN TRAVELLING TO SCHOOL
School Travel Manager Systems - launched in 2016 - are used by responsible schools around the world.
I have given presentations on this safety technology to schools in Thailand, Australia, and The UK. Frankly, I care more than those responsible do”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voova Group CEO - Mark Bond - reacted to the tragic news that yet another child had died unnecessarily after being left in a school van in Chonburi Province of Thailand.
— Mark Bond CEO VooVa Group
“Our company offers Thai schools safety technology & procedures through our School Travel Manager System”. Children are scanned on and off a vehicle, plus “end of route rules” dictate that the driver scan a QR code at the rear of the vehicle to ensure no child is left on board. If the driver doesn’t comply with these procedures our Operations Team is notified and will chase up the driver to ensure the checks are made. Parents with the App on their mobile phones are kept informed when their child gets on and gets off the school transport. Instantaneous communication between drivers, school managers, and parents.
Voova Group is an established Thai software developer, based in Chonburi, which specializes in travel management. Specifically, child-travels-safe technology. Our School Travel Manager Systems - launched in 2016 - are used by responsible schools around the world - particularly in Australia and The United Kingdom. This lack of safety is not limited to Thailand. It is part of a worldwide phenomenon referred to as “Forgotten Baby Syndrome”
“I have given presentations on this safety technology to schools in Thailand, Australia, and The UK. Frankly, I care more than those responsible do”. Schools are responsible for each and every child once they board a vehicle.
Richard Woodhead
Coachhire Australia
+61 1300 565 091 ext. 103
email us here