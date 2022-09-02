Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Vatsala Sastry to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like the Covid-19 pandemic posed a major global heath threat other viruses occurring at rapid rates from Influenza, Respiratory syncytial virus, and monkeypox have us on high alert. Known as infectious diseases which are caused by microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, they are usually spread from person to person, through bug bites, or contaminated food or water. Some infectious diseases are harmless while others can make us very ill and are potentially life threatening. Luckily because of vaccinations many diseases are now preventable and with the help of top infectious disease specialists like Dr. Vatsala Sastry, one of the world’s top experts when it comes to diagnosing, treating, and often curing a range of diseases, we can feel more reassured that infectious diseases are treatable and the latest groundbreaking research are in the works.

Dr. Sastry provides her unique insight in the fight against infectious diseases. What also makes her stand out, is s not only her incredible expertise but her heart of gold and unwavering compassion towards her patients.

Dr. Sastry was raised in India from hard working, intellectual parents who were sharp-witted, positive role models instilling in from an early age the high value of education. In fact, they were continually reading to her and encouraging her to study hard which unlocked the door to her love of lifelong learning. Not only did it also empower her to strive for success but taught her humility and sparked her unassuming, kind, inquisitive nature. When her parents moved the entire family to the United States to follow the American dream Dr. Sastry learned English, French, and Spanish and grew up independent and a serious learner.

Eventually she went to Tulsa and acquired her undergraduate degree at University of Tulsa in computer/electrical engineering. At that point, she decided to attend medical school at M.S. Ramaiah Medical School and in the most rural areas of India she learned a tremendous amount about infectious diseases. What struck her most was how Indian culture encouraged vaccinations and she realized how critical they are in lowering our chances of getting most diseases. Soon she became board certified in Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease Medicine and applied so much of incredible knowledge that she became recognized as a leader receiving numerous honors for her impactful work over the years.

Today, living in Florida, married to an Internal Medicine Specialist. Dr. Ravi Shankar Rao, she has a top private practice where she has treated hundreds of patients successfully.

“My patients are absolutely wonderful amazing people. They bring me great joy, teach me something new every day, and share their humanity and vulnerabilities. It puts a smile on my face to help them heal so they live pain free, joyful, and in the most optimum health possible.”

She has a particular fondness and respect or our veterans who fought for our freedom and liberties. She has treated so many vets and is humbled to have been able to help them be healthier and happier and live their best lives.

“I highly recommend people take extra precaution by find natural ways to prevent infectious diseases through healthy diet and exercise because we must all be our own advocates in keeping our bodies disease free. But if you do become ill, I am here to get you better because this is my passion and lifelong mission.”

