LifeShine Generosity Announced The Launch Of Its Inaugural Podcast With Guest GrowthSource Coach Steve Smith
LifeShine Generosity Project – hosted by John Whitt with his first episode guest, business and executive coach, Steve Smith
Anytime you have an opening in your team it is an opportunity to upgrade the entire team”IRVINE, CA, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeShine Generosity Coaching announced the launch of its inaugural podcast, the LifeShine Generosity Project – hosted by John Whitt with his first episode guest, business and executive coach, Steve Smith.
— Steve Smith, GrowthSource Coaching
The LifeShine Generosity Coaching podcast features leaders and entrepreneurs generously sharing their hearts with giving stories, tips and strategies for business and life success and the unexpected blessings God bestows on the generous.
Whitt’s featured guest was Steve Smith president of GrowthSource Coaching, a business-coaching firm in Orange County, California, which provides top-rated business coaching in multiple categories of coaching.
During the podcast, Smith explained a philosophy, which he shares with business owners and their key employees, “Anytime you have an opening in your team it is an opportunity to upgrade the entire team”
Smith converted his knowledge and experience into a successful business and executive coaching company. Smith shared his insights into coaching and the importance of generosity.
Whitt had this to say about his guest, “Steve brings decades of experience and expertise which provides business owners with the necessary tools to reach new levels.” Whitt went on to say “Steve helps his clients move past the challenges keeping them from performing at an extraordinary level.”
When asked why Smith was Whitt’s first choice as a guest, he replied “I have known Steve for years and knew he would be the ideal first guest. I love listening to Steve and his son on their podcast Business Wingmen”
The Lifeshine Generosity Coaching podcast is Christian faith based podcast that welcomes all religions. Listening to Whitt discuss real-life issues with Smith, it is clear that both Smith and Whitt believe generosity to their fellow man is key.
The Lifeshine Generosity Project podcast is a weekly show hosted by business coach John Whitt produced in a video and conventional audio format at the Market Mover Media Studio located in Irvine, California. The interview with Steve Smith can be heard on all major podcast platforms including iHeart, Apple, Spotify and Amazon Audible.
For more information about GrowthSource Coaching or to contact Steve Smith visit his website at www.growthsourcecoaching.com
For more information about The Lifeshine Generosity Coaching podcast or to become a guest visit the website at www,Lifeshine.live
Marc Garabedian
Market Mover Media
email us here
Lifeshine Generosity Podcast Guest Steve Smith of GrowthSource Coaching