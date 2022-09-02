Portland Area Runners: Run with Jesse
Writer and film producer Jesse Lichtenstein is tackling serious mileage to cure psoriatic disease, and you can join in the fun.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With his Chicago Marathon debut only 5 weeks away, Jesse invites you to train with him as he put the finishing touches on an incredible running season.
About Jesse
Jesse is an accomplished Portland-based writer and film producer. In 2021, after more than four years of misdiagnosis, multiple unnecessary surgeries, and permanent joint damage, Jesse was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis.
This year, Jesse joined with National Psoriasis Foundation to run to raise funds for support and resources for those impacted by psoriatic disease. Funds raised by Jesse and all those who run with Team NPF go toward support and critical research efforts aimed at finding a cure for this chronic, immune-mediated disease.
Run with Jesse Series
• Each run starts at 9 a.m. sharp, rain or shine!
• SE Clinton St & SE 26th Ave Google Map Link
• Join Jesse for 10 gorgeous miles along the Springwater trail, then cross the Sellwood Bridge before returning on the Tillikum Bridge.
Dates:
• Saturday, Sep. 3
• Sunday, Sep. 11 (Join us for a block party after the run!)
• Saturday, Sep. 17
• Saturday, Sep. 24
• Saturday, Oct. 1
Learn more about Jesse Lichtenstein in “Life Isn’t Fair”
