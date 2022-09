Film and TV Composer Frank Cogliano releases new single OLIVIA

Frank Cogliano - Olivia

After the success of "Computers of the World", Frank Cogliano looks to acoustic guitars to create a different vibe

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frank Cogliano has released " OLIVIA " on Spotify, Apple Music and all streaming platforms. The song is a meditative acoustic guitar loop that also weaves in sound design textures and outdoor city ambience. His previous release " Computers of the World " is more synth- focused, while this track explores the use of organic instrumentation and manipulated tape. He used a cassette tape backwards with a guitar viol to create some of the eerie textures in the background. Another release from film and TV composer Frank Cogliano that is not to be missed.

