Commissioning of the new central and educational building of the Tajik State Medical University named after Abuali ibn Sino (Avicenna)

TAJIKISTAN, September 1 - On September 1, Knowledge Day, at the Peace Lesson, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, having removed canvas from a symbolic board, put into operation the new central and educational buildings of the Tajik State Medical University named after Abuali ibn Sino (Avicenna).

It was reported that the constructed educational buildings of the university consist of a 10-storey central building and two 4-storey buildings on the left and right sides, which are intended for administration and studies.

The building consists of 62 spacious auditoriums from 20 to 30 seats, a computer class for 80 seats, 90 study rooms, 26 auxiliary points, 2 lecture halls for 500 seats, 2 conference rooms for 50 seats and 4 educational laboratories to study the intricacies of medical science.

A large conference hall for 1600 seats has been built in the new administrative and educational building.

On the first to third floors there are administrative offices, including the personnel development department, an information technology center, a simulation training center and faculties with desks, chairs and other modern equipment for conducting classes.

On floors 4-9 there are 6 departments, which consist of spacious classrooms and a modern laboratory.

The Department of Biochemistry, located on the 4th floor, has modern conditions for conducting chemical experiments, which are widely used in teaching.

In the light of the instructions of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, a “Training and Simulation Center” was created at the educational institution.

It is located on the first floor of a new building and is equipped with the most modern teaching equipment.

Educational equipment is used to improve medical skills and abilities, with its help, students learn to cope with natural and emergency situations.

The center includes 7 specialized rooms, in which, depending on the basic competence of doctors, favorable conditions have been created for the provision of emergency medical care, rooms for examining patients, cardiopulmonary resuscitation for adults, adolescents and infants, an ultrasound room and a first aid room.

The center also has an ambulance, through which students learn how to provide first aid.

At the same time, a training studio is equipped on the ground floor of the building, which is suitable for recording video of educational materials, video lectures, meetings and remote conferences.

On the 10th floor of the constructed building of the university there is a museum where historical monuments, photographs, paintings and other materials related to the history of the Tajik State Medical University named after Abuali ibn Sino are stored.

The spacious library of the university has more than 690,000 copies of various scientific and educational literature, students can effectively use this priceless treasure.

On the territory of the educational complex of the medical campus "Shifobakhsh" of the University, the area of which is 3 thousand 42 square meters, a two-story building of a modern canteen for 600 seats for students and teachers has been built.

Tajik State Medical University named after Abuali ibn Sino is one of the most prestigious higher educational institutions in the country and plays an important role in the training of qualified healthcare professionals.

The university trains specialists in 5 specialties - "General Medicine", "Pediatrics", "Health Organization", "Dentistry" and "Pharmacy".

At the same time, more than 40 specialties of postgraduate education have been established - training in internship, clinical residency, master's, postgraduate, doctoral studies and additional education.

1 academician, 4 corresponding members of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, 85 doctors of sciences, professors, 254 candidates of sciences, associate professors, 406 senior teachers and assistants work at the university.

During its activity, the university has trained more than 46,000 doctors, including 1,500 foreign citizens from 36 countries of the world.

Also, the Medical University prepared 1634 scientific personnel for the field of medicine, of which 228 are doctors of science and 1406 are candidates of science. This indicator testifies to the effective activity of the university.

In the 2022-2023 academic year, the total number of students in this palace of science and knowledge will be 13,504 people.

Every year, the number and geography of foreign citizens wishing to study at this university is increasing; in the 2021-2022 academic year, almost two thousand foreign citizens from 20 countries of the world studied at the university.

At the same time, 1874 healthcare professionals have been trained this year, of which 1518 graduates are citizens of our country, 356 graduates are citizens of 9 countries of the world.

Of the total number of domestic graduates, 380 studied on a budgetary basis, 254 - according to the Presidential quota and 884 - on a contractual basis.

Over the past 5 years, the university administration has established mutually beneficial cooperation with more than 150 scientific and educational institutions, with foreign organizations.

Today, the university closely cooperates with such foreign countries as the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Moldova, People's Republic of China, Turkey, Italy, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Lithuania, Estonia and the Republic of Korea.

Over the past 10 years, 1,445 students have been admitted to the university under the Presidential quota.

The structure of the university also includes the administration, 2 directorates, 12 divisions, 8 sectors, 15 centers, 5 faculties, 59 departments, including 35 clinical, 16 theoretical and 8 general education departments, 20 councils and 27 educational and scientific laboratories.

Over the past 10 years, 12 centers, 5 separate departments and 4 laboratories have been created, which ensure the effectiveness of the educational process and the activities of the university.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the conditions created in the new building of the Tajik State Medical University named after Abuali ibn Sino, emphasized that special attention should be paid to the training of highly qualified personnel in the field of healthcare, using the best conditions provided in this wonderful educational institution, because today's society needs qualified personnel in this area.