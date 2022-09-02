Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest an Individual with prior felony conviction for Invasive Visual Recording

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an individual with prior conviction in Laredo, Texas.

The arrest occurred on September 1, when Border Patrol agents from Laredo South Station encountered an undocumented individual south of Laredo, Texas. The individual was identified as Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo, a 55-year-old Salvadorian national.  Record checks revealed that Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo had a prior felony conviction for Invasive Visual Recording.  He was arrested by the Laredo Police Department in February 2015 and sentenced to two years of confinement along with five years of probation.

He will be processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

