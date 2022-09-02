Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest an Individual with prior felony conviction for Invasive Visual Recording

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an individual with prior conviction in Laredo, Texas.

The arrest occurred on September 1, when Border Patrol agents from Laredo South Station encountered an undocumented individual south of Laredo, Texas. The individual was identified as Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo, a 55-year-old Salvadorian national. Record checks revealed that Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo had a prior felony conviction for Invasive Visual Recording. He was arrested by the Laredo Police Department in February 2015 and sentenced to two years of confinement along with five years of probation.

He will be processed accordingly.

