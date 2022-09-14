Touchstone Advisors Announces Sale of Crane Woodworking

Touchstone Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of Crane Woodworking to Northeast Group Holdings, a distributor of specialty building products.

We considered many options while looking for a business partner and Northeast Group Holdings was the best choice for our customers, our employees and our community.” — Doug Crane, Crane Woodworking

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are excited to have advised Crane Woodworking through this transaction,” said Steve Pappas, Partner at Touchstone. “The fit between Crane and Northeast Group Holdings is outstanding.”

Founded in 1985, Crane Woodworking is a manufacturer and installer of custom architectural millwork for the finest homes and businesses in the New England region. The company will continue to operate as Crane Woodworking, with Doug Crane and key employees remaining in leadership roles in order to continue to provide outstanding service to their clients.

“Northeast Group Holdings brings a wealth of industry experience and the resources of a larger operation which, combined with Crane’s specialty in architectural millwork, will produce great synergy.” said Doug Crane.

Northeast Group Holdings, founded in 1988, provides professional builders, architects, and remodelers with building products, premium windows, and millwork from locations in Bridgeport, New Canaan, and Cornwall Bridge, Conn., Mamaroneck, N.Y., and Long Branch, N.J.

“Crane Woodworking is a strong addition to Northeast Group Holdings’ growing presence in the New England market,” said Jason Cohen, CEO, and president of Northeast Group Holdings. “We’re thrilled to have Doug and his team join the Northeast Group Holdings’ family, as he and his experienced workforce are the go-to experts for all things in custom architectural millwork in New England.”

Touchstone Advisors served as exclusive M&A advisor to Crane Woodworking and Kellick & Associates served as the exclusive advisor to Northeast Building Supply.

For more information, please contact Steven Pappas of Touchstone Advisors 860-669-2246 or spappas@touchstoneadvisors.com