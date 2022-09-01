Buzz Oates Breaks Ground on Nevada Commerce Center in Fernley, Nevada.

Pictured (left to right): Albert Torres, City of Fernley City Council, Ward 4 Alex Lopez Martinez, City of Fernley Development Services Coordinator Ray Lacy, City of Fernley City Council, Ward 1 Charity Birkel, City of Fernley Building Inspector & Code En

FERNLEY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buzz Oates held a groundbreaking ceremony for their first industrial park in Fernley, Nevada, announcing BEARPAW as the tenant for the initial building under construction.

Known as Nevada Commerce Center, this four-building project is over 78-acres and is expected to produce 1,125 jobs for the local area and attract new Fernley residents. The total investment at final build-out is estimated to exceed $150 million-dollars.

Owning entity PW Fund B Development, LLC and Buzz Oates Construction, Inc. hosted the groundbreaking attended by Mayor Roy Edgington, City Councilmembers Ray Lacy and Albert Torres and City of Fernley Staff. Among others, also in attendance was Tom Romeo of BEARPAW, Q&D Construction, Inc., Reno Engineering Corp., Tectonics Design Group, EDAWN Representative Chris Ault, Jr., CBRE, Black Eagle Consulting, Inc., and Lumos & Associates.

“We are excited to be proceeding with our project in the City of Fernley, and greatly appreciated the City of Fernley’s assistance in moving this development project forward to reality. Our motto is to invest in and deliver developments that provide individuals, organizations, and communities the opportunities to achieve greater levels of success.” – Kevin Ramos, CIO Buzz Oates

“Fernley is excited to partner with Buzz Oates. These are the types of public-private partnerships that make Fernley a great place to live, work, and play.” – City of Fernley Leadership

"We are very excited about our new BEARPAW, Pawz and Flip Flop Shops DC in Fernley, Nevada and our ‘pawtastic’ partnership with Buzz Oates." – Thomas A. Romeo, CEO BEARPAW

The owner and GC duo have another industrial site currently under construction in Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, expected to complete in Q2 2023.

About Buzz Oates
Buzz Oates is one of the largest privately held commercial real estate investment management companies in the country, geographically focused in California’s Central Valley and expanding into the Mountain West. With comprehensive expertise in the industrial and office markets, the team is known for excellence and service with humility.
https://buzzoates.com/

