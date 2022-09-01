KNEX Appoints Gustavo Gonzalez as New CTO
Oracle industry veteran with over 20 years of experience joins KNEX, making it the only organization globally to have two Fusion Apps ACE Directors.
We are excited to welcome Gustavo, an Oracle ACE Director, to our team. With this addition, KNEX has become the only organization globally to have two Fusion Apps ACE Directors.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KNEX Technology LLC, a seasoned team of elite Oracle experts curated by CEO Basheer Khan, is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Gustavo Gonzalez as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Gonzalez has a background in engineering, infrastructure, and software solutions. He brings deep solutions experience and new energy to propel KNEX to its next growth phase.
— CEO, Basheer Khan
"Over the past nine years, KNEX has become one of the leading consulting organizations for Oracle Cloud Applications, addressing clients’ needs with time-proven methods and expertly-crafted products. We are excited to welcome Gustavo, an Oracle ACE Director, to our team. With this addition, KNEX has become the only organization globally to have two Fusion Apps ACE Directors," said Khan.
Gonzalez is an IT industry veteran with over 20 years of experience and a successful track record of building global teams around software architecture and solutions. Having created and managed teams in Latin-American, India, and the US, he has a first-hand understanding of enabling organizations to optimize business results through digital experimentation. Gonzalez is currently an elected board member of the Oracle Applications and Technology User Group (OATUG) where he supports the organization's overall goals.
"Under Basheer's leadership, KNEX has been growing by consistently delivering exceptional value to its client base. With a highly continuous innovation process across organizations and industries, we provide cutting-edge value to our clients daily. I am excited to drive this next phase of growth that will make us the partner of choice for our clients globally," said Gonzalez.
Gonzalez previously held executive positions in the private sector, most recently with a global consulting organization where he served as CTO for the last twelve years. Prior to that, he served in multinational organizations such as Danone Group, Oracle, and Nike. He holds a System Engineer degree from UNICEN (Tandil) and an MBA from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), Argentina.
