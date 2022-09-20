Olympic Bronze Medalist Announces Partnership with Home Means Nevada Co.
Gardnerville local Krysta Palmer announces partnership with popular Nevada Clothing Brand.
I take great pride in my home state. Home Means Nevada, and I share a passionate love for the beauty and uniqueness of the silver state. I am thrilled to partner with Home Means Nevada.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just before she wraps up another phenomenal year of diving, the United States Olympic Bronze medalist Krysta Palmer is closing out the summer by announcing a partnership with Nevada's iconic apparel brand, Home Means Nevada Co. The University of Nevada alumni is joining an exclusive group of top-tier partners in the state that have signed professional contracts with the Home Means Nevada Co. company. With 2023 just around the corner, Krysta can now add the local favorite to her anything-but-ordinary professional achievements.
— United States Olympic Bronze medalist Krysta Palmer
As an Olympic diver, Palmer began diving at age 20 and internationally in 2017, where she competed in her first world championship and received a bronze medal. Palmer competed in her first senior nationals in 2015, and in 2017, Palmer received the Bronze Medal for the USA Diving Winter National Championships. In 2018 she placed 5th place at the FINA Diving World Cup; in 2019, she won Gold at the FINA Diving Grand Prix with a 3-meter synchronized partner (Synchronized Women 3m Springboard). Before her diving career, Palmer competed internationally in trampoline in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Russia. Krysta is currently a volunteer Assistant Diving Coach and Nevada Diving Club instructor at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Since the Olympic Games, Palmer has proved to be an influential role model to Northern Nevada and the University of Nevada Reno. Palmer was a special guest in Washington D.C., accompanying the Team USA winter and summer Olympians and Paralympians to meet the President and tour the White House; She dove into the Persian Gulf for a Diving exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE. She spent nine weeks training and recovering from hip surgery at the Olympic Training Center; and was a guest speaker for the AGC (Contractors Association of Nevada). Palmer was Honored at the Nevada Day Parade on a Harrah's Automobile and received a special state recognition by Reno's Mayor with August 3rd being designated as"Krysta Palmer Day" in and for the City of Reno. Additionally she had the honor to sing Roll out the Barrel for the Green Bay Packers, she threw the first pitch at the Reno Aces baseball game, and was recently inducted into Douglas High School Hall of Fame.
She is currently working towards her Master of Business Administration degree from DeVry University. And is Currently living in her hometown in Reno, Nevada, where she has signed as an official ambassador for Home Means Nevada Co. Apparel Company and is training and preparing for the upcoming season starting December 2022, with the focus on training through the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.
Scott Dunseath, Home Means Nevada Co. owner, said he's grateful to partner with a strong female athlete. "The brand is excited at the opportunity to support and build its relationship with Palmer while she pursues her athletic career."
Home Means Nevada Co. recently expanded its operations, opening its third 1,036-square-foot location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Nevada, near Sephora inside the open-air shopping destination just 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Formerly known as Reno eNVy, the company rebranded in 2017 to Home Means Nevada. The store embodies all things Nevada and provides a way for people to showcase their pride in the state through their clothes.
"As a rooted Nevadan, Battle Born since day one, I take great pride in my home state. Home Means Nevada, and I share a passionate love for the beauty and uniqueness of the silver state. I am thrilled to partner with Home Mean Nevada to promote the way they capture the greatness of our state in every piece of clothing they create," said Palmer.
Home Means Nevada Co.'s Reno locations are in the South Creek Shopping Center off Foothill Road in South Reno and at 135 N Sierra St., located in downtown Reno's Riverwalk District.
About Home Means Nevada Co.
The Home Means Nevada Co. is an expansion of the famous Reno eNVy product line, a t-shirt brand that epitomized people's pride in living in the Reno area of Nevada. As the brand began to sell outside Reno, then outside state borders, it grew into the Home Means Nevada Co., a newly formed parent organization for Reno eNVy that will expand the beloved Battle Born ®, Silver State ®. Home Means Nevada ® t-shirts with an entire line of new product offerings characterizing the Nevada lifestyle on a national scale. To learn more, visit the Home Means Nevada Co. website at https://homemeansnevada.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.
