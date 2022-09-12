ACRE Sheet is a Superior and Eco-Friendly Wood Replacement Building Material
ACRE™ sheet is a building material easier to machine than wood, 100% recyclable, upcycled from rice hulls, made in the USA, and UV, fire, and pest resistant.
ACRE™ sheet is entirely sustainable and created from a rapidly renewable resource: discarded natural rice husk fibers.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood is an attractive building material due to its durability and beauty, but it can be marred by rot, fading, water damage, and pests. These drawbacks limit the applications where wood can be used. Interstate Plastics now offers ACRE™ sheet as a superior alternative to wood in construction applications. An eco-conscious material, ACRE™ performs as well as wood as a building material, but without its weaknesses.
ACRE™ sheets are completely sustainable and are created from a rapidly renewable resource: discarded natural rice husk fibers. The process used to make ACRE™ is both zero-waste and free of any tree-related materials. Unlike composites or plastics that mimic wood's appearance, ACRE™ does not contain phenol, formaldehyde, or adhesives. It can also be recycled.
Due to its rice husk fiber base, ACRE™ is 100% waterproof and will never rot. It has excellent weatherability — unlike wood, it resists pests like termites as well as fungal growth and will not crack, warp, or splinter after prolonged exposure to water. ACRE™ sheets are more durable than wood and have a high UV resistance. ACRE™ meets the requirements for UL94 V-0 and is thermoformable into a variety of shapes that wood and some composite substitutes may not be able to match. This material can be used with a wide assortment of glues and accepts screws and nails with a flush finish. ACRE™ may be cut or machined using standard woodworking tools and patched or filled with materials that work with wood.
The applications for ACRE™ are far-reaching. It shares many of the same applications as both wood and composite materials, including side paneling, trims, decks or patios, fencing, cabinetry, furniture, and flooring, and can be thermoformed and shaped into curved components. It may be used when single or multiple pieces of curved material are necessary, for example, arches, art pieces, or facades. ACRE™ finishes like natural wood and accepts many finishing options, such as stains, oils, glazes, paint, and coatings. It may even be digitally printed. The list of possible use cases for ACRE™ is nearly limitless.
