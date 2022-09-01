Transportation Management System Integration Market Forecast to Grow Despite Looming Recession
ARC Advisory Group
The TMS integration market is comprised of revenues generated by system integration and consulting companies that implement transportation management systems.
The growth of the system integration market that implements TMS, not surprisingly, mirrors the growth of the TMS market. ”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transportation management system integration market is comprised of the revenues generated by system integration and consulting companies that implement transportation management systems. This is a global report. Transportation management is broadly defined in this report: it includes transportation management systems that are multi-modal and include optimization, routing solutions for companies that own transportation assets, solutions that help companies execute shipments in a single mode, and global trade compliance systems. Despite the breadth of the definition, the vast majority of revenues in this market comes from implementations of functionally rich transportation management systems from Blue Yonder, Oracle, and SAP.
— Steve Banker
"A transportation management system provides a good return on investment. The growth of the system integration market that implements TMS, not surprisingly, mirrors the growth of the TMS market. Despite a looming recession, ARC is forecasting reasonable growth over the five-year forecast period. In general, the system integrators covered in this market fall into two categories. One is very large global consulting firms that do system integration in many application areas, custom development, several types of consulting, and managed services. The other is much smaller boutique consultants with practices that are more focused. Both types of system integrators have their own distinct strengths and weaknesses," according to Steve Banker Research Director and key author of ARC's TMS Systems Integration & Consulting Services Market Research Report.
Market Trends
In addition to providing detailed competitive market share data, the report also addresses key market trends as follows:
Agility
AI/Machine Learning
Digital Supply Chain Transformation
E-commerce and Omnichannel
Environmental, Social, & Governance
Platform Solutions
Public Cloud Solutions
Resilience
SaaS
Leading Suppliers to the TMS Systems Integration Market Identified
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offerings. An alphabetical list of key suppliers covered in this analysis includes: Deloitte, InfoSys, Inspirage, Novigo, and Tata Consultancy Services
About the TMS Systems Integration & Consulting Services Research
https://www.arcweb.com/market-studies/transportation-management-systems-integration-consulting-services
The TMS Systems Integration & Consulting Services report explores the current and future market performance and related technology and business trends and identifies leading technology suppliers. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts segmented by Revenue Category, World Region, Industry, Customer Tier, Systems Implementation & Integration Service Type, Consulting Service Type, and TMS Implementation by Vendor.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These
include:
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel Power Pivot)
A standard Workbook includes the base year market data and a five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF)
This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
Laurence OBrien
ARC Advisory Group
+1 7814711000
email us here